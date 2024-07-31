HR NOLA Promotes Sonya Potter to Human Resources Business Partner

NEW ORLEANS – HR NOLA is proud to announce the promotion of Sonya Potter to Human Resources Business Partner (HRBP), effective July 1, 2024. She holds a bachelor of science in human resource management from Louisiana State University and has a rich background in organizational development, performance management, HR compliance and analytics, and training and development. Since joining HR NOLA in March of 2023, Sonya excels in developing and implementing HR policies and procedures that align with business goals and enhance employee satisfaction and productivity. Her ability to adapt HR practices to different industries highlights her versatility and deep understanding of HR dynamics. As a member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), she stays on top of the latest industry trends and best practices.

“The professional growth opportunity has been real and I’m beyond appreciative of HR NOLA for setting me up for success. I couldn’t be happier,” said Potter, via press release.

HR NOLA is a human resources consulting and outsourcing firm with a focus on compliance and culture, reducing employer risks, hiring the right talent, and enhancing the employee experience.