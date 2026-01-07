NEW ORLEANS (press release) – HR NOLA, a leading New Orleans human resources consulting firm, has been acquired by Skillcloud HCM Solutions, a national provider of HR managed services specializing in talent acquisition, outsourced HR, and HR technology implementation. This strategic partnership combines HR NOLA’s deep expertise in culture, compliance, and talent with Skillcloud’s scalable workforce solutions to deliver a full spectrum of HR services to businesses across the country.

“Our mission has always been to help organizations become great places to work through strategic, people-first HR solutions,” said Amy Bakay, SHRM-SCP, Founder and CEO of HR NOLA. “Joining forces with Skillcloud HCM Solutions allows us to expand our reach, offer even more resources to our clients, and continue delivering human-centered, results-driven HR consulting that meets the unique needs of each business we serve.”

HR NOLA Merges With National HR Firm. Photo provided by HR NOLA.

Since its founding, HR NOLA has built a reputation for transforming workplaces with expertise in employee engagement, policy compliance, talent optimization, and leadership development. The firm is known for its solutions-focused approach, tailoring strategies to meet the needs of both small businesses and larger, growing organizations.

Skillcloud HCM Solutions brings national scale and technical HR expertise to the partnership. With a focus on workforce strategy, technology implementation, and talent acquisition, Skillcloud empowers companies to attract, develop, and retain top talent while optimizing HR processes for growth.

“HR NOLA is a perfect fit for Skillcloud,” said Chris Dirksing, Managing Partner at Skillcloud HCM Solutions. “Their deep local expertise and human-centered approach complement our mission to provide scalable, customized HR solutions. Together, we can help more organizations thrive by building strong cultures, ensuring compliance, and unlocking the full potential of their workforce.”

The combined organization will continue to serve clients in New Orleans and nationwide, offering a full suite of HR services, including:

Talent acquisition and employee development

Compliance and policy management

Culture transformation and engagement strategies

Managed payroll services

HR technology implementation and support

About HR NOLA

HR NOLA is a progressive HR consulting and outsourcing firm built on the belief that strategic people practices drive business success. Founded by Amy B. Bakay, SHRM-SCP, HR NOLA partners with organizations to align people strategy with business performance.

By delivering expert guidance in talent optimization, organizational design, and risk mitigation, the firm empowers companies to build resilient, high-performing cultures. Serving clients nationwide, HR NOLA provides fractional HR leadership and strategic workforce HR solutions that drive long-term growth and operational excellence.

About Skillcloud HCM Solutions

Skillcloud HCM Solutions helps organizations transform how they source, manage, and develop their workforces. Specializing in HR managed services, technology implementation, and talent acquisition, Skillcloud delivers customizable solutions to optimize employee engagement, growth, and organizational success.