HPBExpo26 Brings Hearth, Patio Industry to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Expo (HPBExpo26), the industry’s premier annual marketplace for the hearth, barbecue and outdoor living sectors, will take place March 18–21 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center attracting around 6,000 participants.

Produced by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), the trade-only event will bring together manufacturers, retailers, distributors, service professionals and other industry leaders to explore the latest products, services and insights shaping the hearth, patio and barbecue market across the indoor and outdoor living industry.

For more than four decades, HPBExpo has served as a hub for innovation, education and collaboration across the sector. The 2026 event will feature more than 300 brands exhibiting products ranging from fireplaces and chimneys to grills, outdoor kitchens and related accessories.

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HPBExpo26 – Outdoor Burn and Industry Events

Live-action demonstrations will once again play a central role in the show. A new outdoor feature called the Outdoor Burn, located across the street from the exhibit hall, will host live demonstrations of fireplaces, stoves and outdoor cooking products, along with an outdoor classroom, a biergarten and industry games throughout the event.

The Outdoor Burn will also host the Industry Street Party, an evening networking event featuring local food trucks, a DJ and the first-ever Log Splitting Showdown, a timed competition where participants test their speed and strength.

Education and Professional Development

Education and professional development remain a major component of HPBExpo. This year’s program includes more than 50 continuing education units that can be applied toward certifications from the National Fireplace Institute, the Chimney Safety Institute of America and the National Chimney Sweep Guild.

Additional training opportunities include manufacturer-led classroom sessions covering product updates, technical training and sales strategies, as well as a Business Bootcamp, a six-class series designed to help small business leaders strengthen essential operational and management skills.

Networking is also a central part of the event, with focused opportunities for attendees to connect through gatherings and activities across the exhibit floor and at special events throughout the week.

While the trade-only event is not open to the general public, HPBExpo typically attracts around 6,000 industry professionals from around the world to New Orleans, generating economic activity for the city’s hotels, restaurants and hospitality sector.