New Orleans has never been a city that stands still. We are a hub — of culture, commerce and creativity — and today, that momentum is accelerating.

Recent announcements from Amtrak, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), and Carnival Cruise Line signal something clear: New Orleans is in high demand — for leisure, business and global events, and we’re investing in the infrastructure needed to meet that moment.

A Milestone for Rail: Amtrak’s Mardi Gras Service

Earlier this month, Amtrak launched its Mardi Gras Service, a twice-daily passenger rail route connecting New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, with stops in Bay Saint Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula, Mississippi. For the first time since Hurricane Katrina disrupted service nearly 20 years ago, these communities are once again connected by passenger rail.

This service brings significant cultural and economic value. It fosters tourism, strengthens business ties, and unites the region in a way that benefits everyone. During my time in the Louisiana Legislature, I served on the board of the Southern Rail commission and saw firsthand the collaboration it took to bring this vision to life.

Now, at New Orleans & Company, we’re proud to promote the service alongside Amtrak and the Commission — because regional wins are wins for New Orleans, too.

MSY Expansion: A Gateway to Growth

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport — already ranked among the top airports in the country — recently unveiled a transformative 20-year master plan. The proposal includes a new terminal with 15 additional gates, 150,000-plus square feet of expanded check-in and baggage areas, and over 3,000 new parking spaces.

This expansion is about more than convenience; it positions us to attract more citywide meetings, major conventions and global events like the Super Bowl. Airlines are taking notice: Breeze Airways has launched direct flights to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, while British Airways has increased nonstop London service to five days per week in peak months. These connections are critical in making New Orleans more accessible to the world.

Cruising Ahead with Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line recently reaffirmed its commitment to New Orleans, announcing that two ships will remain homeported here — including the larger Carnival Dream returning in 2027. Larger ships mean more visitors, longer stays and greater economic impact for our port and city.

Connectivity Drives Growth

Whether by rail, air or sea, these aren’t just upgrades — they’re engines of economic development. International visitors and business travelers tend to stay longer and spend more, directly benefiting our hotels, restaurants, attractions and workforce.

At New Orleans & Company, we believe that better connectivity is key to staying competitive. It’s how we grow, how we lead and how we share New Orleans with the world. And with these investments, our city’s reach — and potential — has never been greater.

Walt Leger III is president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination marketing and sales organization for New Orleans tourism industry. He may be reached via email at walt@neworleans.com.