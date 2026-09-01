While there are many stories of successful entrepreneurs who never went to college, statistics indicate that they are in the minority. Depending on whose data you believe, between 68% and 95% of entrepreneurs have a college degree.

Getting into college is challenging enough. Getting through college is even more difficult, especially for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Nationally, 60% of low-income freshmen do not graduate; in Louisiana, only 30% of Black college freshmen will earn degrees within six years.

If a college degree is a pathway to entrepreneurship, assistance navigating that path is clearly a community need. Stepping in to address that is College Beyond, a New Orleans nonprofit organization that not only helps area students get into college, but also provides support for success in college and – as the name suggests – beyond graduation. This includes developing skills essential to successful entrepreneurism.

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“One of the biggest things College Beyond has taught me is how important relationships and networking are,” said Anthony Brock, program participant and founder of AKBill creative studio. “It has also helped me strengthen my organization, planning and time management skills. College Beyond has encouraged me to think beyond simply earning a degree and instead focus on building a meaningful career and entrepreneurial future.”

Brock’s enterprise works on 3D design, fabrication, character design, animation and custom prosthetic development.

“As someone who wears a prosthetic leg myself, one of my long-term goals is to create custom prosthetic legs that combine comfort, functionality and personal expression,” he explained.

College Beyond’s programs address specific years in a student’s journey, beginning with high school seniors. The program focuses on things like college applications and preparing for education at the next level. For college freshmen, the emphasis is on navigating that difficult transition and adjusting to college life. Sophomore through senior students receive more general, as-needed support, and an alumni network connects graduates to career opportunities, business resources and more. The program serves approximately 350 students per year.

College Beyond’s success is evidenced by the graduation rates of its students: 79% at LSU New Orleans, 94% at Southeastern and 100% at LSU — rates far higher than for the general student population at each institution.

Microgrants are also available to assist students things like books, transportation, and personal coaching. Coaching is also available for the families of students aimed at helping them to be more supportive of their child’s needs and participate in their success.

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Lyric Lee is a second-year art student at LSU New Orleans who is developing an entrepreneurial venture with her mother.

“It will be an affordable entertainment and trade school,” she explained, “a trade school for the arts, and for other careers that people can move into easily like technology, beauticians, culinary. The goal is to give people as many opportunities as possible.”

For Lee, the most valuable aspect of the College Beyond program was the mentoring and coaching component.

“It’s having someone to talk to when everything in school becomes really stressful,” she noted. “For me, it has been an emotional tool to help me get through college.”

For D’Mario Daniels, the constant presence of College Beyond beginning in high school and continuing through his years at University of Louisiana-Lafayette was a major asset, and the alumni network continues the benefits.

With College Beyond’s assistance, Daniels parlayed his passion for business and clothes into a clothing brand he launched in high school which he said “began to blow up in college.

“Seeing people wear the clothes I made is great,” he added. “I’m looking forward to keeping in touch with my success coach and everyone going forward.”