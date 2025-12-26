How the Fed Rate Cut Affects Small Businesses

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Dec. 10 in its final policy decision of 2025, marking the central bank’s third rate reduction of the year. The move, which lowered the Fed’s benchmark interest rate by a quarter point, brings the target range to between 3.5% and 3.75%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence in the overall trajectory of the economy while signaling a more cautious approach ahead. “We’re well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves from here,” Powell said, suggesting borrowing costs could remain steady unless labor market conditions weaken further.

The decision highlights growing divisions within the Federal Open Market Committee. For the first time since 2019, one-quarter of the rate-setting panel dissented. Two members voted to hold rates steady, while newly appointed committee member Stephen Miran argued for a larger cut.

Policy debates within the Fed have intensified in recent months, with committee votes no longer unanimous since June. Officials remain divided over whether inflation or employment poses the greater near-term risk. Lower interest rates tend to support job growth but can fuel price pressures, while higher rates can slow inflation at the expense of employment.

Recent economic data highlights this tension. Annual inflation measured 2.8% in Sept., above the Fed’s 2% target but below market expectations, according to the most recent reading of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index.. Meanwhile, despite a pickup in hiring, the unemployment rate rose to a four-year high of 4.4% in Sept., reflecting an increase in people actively seeking work.

Looking ahead, Fed officials currently project one additional rate cut in 2026, though the policy outlook remains uncertain. President Donald Trump is expected to name a successor to Powell, whose term as Fed chair expires in May, adding another layer of uncertainty to the central bank’s policy direction.

Impact on Small Business

For small businesses, the rate cut offers modest near-term relief while reinforcing uncertainty around borrowing costs and demand heading into 2026.

Lower interest rates generally reduce borrowing costs, which can make it cheaper for small businesses to finance equipment purchases, inventory, renovations, or expansion plans. Owners with variable-rate loans or lines of credit may see modest reductions in monthly payments, improving cash flow at a time when margins remain tight.

Consumer demand can also benefit. Lower rates tend to support household spending by easing credit conditions for consumers, which can translate into steadier foot traffic and sales for retail, hospitality, and service-based businesses. This is particularly relevant for businesses sensitive to discretionary spending.

At the same time, the Fed’s signal that it may pause further cuts introduces uncertainty into planning decisions. If rates remain elevated relative to pre-pandemic norms, some small businesses may delay larger capital investments or hiring until borrowing costs become more predictable. Businesses that locked in higher-rate financing earlier in the tightening cycle may continue to feel pressure if refinancing opportunities remain limited.

Labor dynamics remain a key variable. If the Fed holds rates steady to curb inflation, wage growth could cool, potentially easing payroll pressure for employers. However, any further softening in the job market could also weigh on consumer spending, particularly in local and service-oriented economies.