Housing Shortage Combined with Decreased Home Sales Reveal Complex Picture

NEW ORLEANS - The housing shortage in the USA is largely a long‐term structural issue due to decades of underbuilding relative to population growth. Strict zoning rules, high construction costs, and labor shortages have added to the situation in which the supply of housing is well below demand.

At the same time, current economic pressures such as higher mortgage rates, slower job growth, and overall economic uncertainty have dampened buyer demand.

This creates the paradox where, despite a tight overall supply, prices in some segments or regions are softening as the market corrects imbalances between supply and demand according to the Wall Street Journal.

Still, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that median existing-home sales prices advanced 4.8% from Jan. 2024 to $396,900 in Jan. this year, the 19th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

However, national existing-home sales experienced a 4.9% decline in Jan. compared with the previous month, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.08 million units, down from 4.29 million in Dec. 2024 according to NAR.

This decrease exceeded expectations and marked a continuation of a downward trend observed over the past year. “Elevated interest rates remain an issue that continues dampening housing activity,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director with U.S. Bank Asset Management.

Observing an increase in average home prices alongside a decrease in the number of sales can suggest that wealthier individuals are purchasing more expensive properties, while those with lower incomes may be refraining from buying.

According to Consumer Affairs, the demographic of homebuyers is changing, with purchasers tending to be older and wealthier.

The NAR has also observed that homes in most large housing markets are selling above their long-term prices, indicating overvaluation. This overvaluation can further restrict affordability, discouraging potential buyers with limited means from entering the market.

Nationally, unsold inventory stood at a 3.5-month supply at the current national sales pace, up from 3.2 months in Dec. and 3.0 months in Jan. 2024 according to NAR. This is likely due a combination of overpricing and people not being able to afford them.

Regionally, the South saw a 0.3% year-over-year increase in home sales, with 2,985 homes sold in Jan., up from 3,536 in Jan. 2023 according to NAR.

Redfin has reported a 2.4% decrease in median home prices in New Orleans, settling at $330,000 for the month. They also reported that homes in New Orleans remained on the market for an average of 86 days, a decrease from 107 days in the previous year, with 180 homes sold in Jan., down from 201 in Jan. 2024.

The inventory levels in New Orleans suggest a buyer's market, with over 1,300 active listings and 89 closed sales in Jan. 2025, resulting in approximately 14.8 months of inventory, but these homes may still be out of reach for the average buyer. While the elevated inventory generally provides buyers with more options and negotiating power, the prices may still be too high for many.

While national trends show a contraction in home sales in Jan. this year, the New Orleans housing market exhibits a complex picture with rising average prices and sales varying across different market segments.

In addition, while there aren’t enough homes to meet the needs of a growing and shifting population, fewer buyers are able or willing to pay the high prices that once drove a seller’s market. In some regions, particularly where new construction has recently ramped up or where overpriced inventory is being corrected, prices are beginning to fall even though the underlying shortage persists.