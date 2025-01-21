Housing Authority of New Orleans Appoints Marjorianna Willman as Executive Director

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS – The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Marjorianna Willman as its new Executive Director. The decision, made during an executive session of the Board on Jan. 13, was a unanimous vote, underscoring the members' collective confidence in her leadership capabilities.

Willman, a seasoned professional with a distinguished track record in affordable housing, assumes the role with a commitment to advancing HANO's mission of providing safe and affordable housing options for the residents of New Orleans.

"We are excited to welcome Marjorianna Willman as HANO’s new Executive Director," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a statement following the announcement. "Her extensive background in affordable housing and proven leadership will help guide HANO toward continued success and growth. We look forward to her leadership as we work to enhance the lives of New Orleans residents through safe and affordable housing opportunities."

Willman’s career in affordable housing spans more than 15 years beginning in 2007 at the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) where she served as Deputy Program Director. Over her decade-long tenure, she played an important role in stabilizing and enhancing the agency’s programs.

In March 2018, she was appointed Executive Director of the New Orleans Office of Housing Policy and Community Development, a role in which she has spearheaded critical affordable housing initiatives that positively impacted the city. Her leadership contributed to New Orleans being recognized by the U.S. Department of Treasury in 2021 as one of the seven High Performing Grantees under the second wave of Emergency Rental Assistance. Under the program, New Orleans received $27.4 million.

Willman was also instrumental in establishing the City Court Eviction Diversion Project in collaboration with First City Court and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS). The initiative was aimed at preventing homelessness by assisting both tenants and landlords through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program providing on-demand legal assistance for tenants, an information desk for landlords and tenants, prioritization for tenants facing eviction for emergency rental assistance programs, and early notification at the time of filing. The project prevented over 500 evictions.

Recognizing its innovative approach, the Louisiana State Bar Association honored the First City Court Eviction Diversion Project with the 2021 Legal Service Innovation Award.

Willman holds a Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center and a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University (LSU). She is certified through LSU's School of Business "Rising Star Program" and has received advanced certification in Executive Education, focusing on "Leading in an Era of Complexity," from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.

"Marjorianna Willman’s extensive experience and proven ability to implement impactful housing solutions make her the ideal leader for HANO,” said HANO Board Chairman Victor Turner. “We look forward to her vision and dedication in guiding our organization to better serve the community."

Willman steps into her new role at a pivotal time, as New Orleans continues to grapple with the challenges of providing affordable housing to its residents. Her appointment is seen as a strategic move by the HANO Board to ensure strong, forward-looking leadership in the agency’s efforts to meet these challenges head-on.

"I am honored to take on this role and work alongside the dedicated team at HANO," Willman said in her acceptance remarks. "Together, we will continue to build on the foundation of providing equitable and sustainable housing solutions for the people of New Orleans."

Willman’s appointment signifies a renewed commitment to innovation, stability, and community-focused leadership.