Housing Authority Awarded $1M for Fortified Roofs

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) to install storm-resistant roofs on 465 affordable rental units. The grant, awarded through FHLB Dallas member Home Bank, is part of the FHLB Dallas FORTIFIED Rental Program, a major initiative designed to help communities better withstand the impact of severe weather.

HANO is one of 10 housing authorities across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas to receive funding through the program’s inaugural year. FHLB Dallas awarded a total of $8.7 million in grants to strengthen affordable housing infrastructure across the region.

These “FORTIFIED” roofs exceed traditional building codes and are designed to better withstand high winds, hail, and other severe weather impacts that are becoming increasingly frequent across the Gulf South. Water intrusion and displacement are greatly decreased when the roof remains intact during a severe weather event.

“This investment represents a critical step forward in protecting our residents and preserving the long-term safety and affordability of public housing in New Orleans,” said Marjorianna Willman, President/CEO and Executive Director of HANO. “Storm-resistant roofs will provide peace of mind for hundreds of families while helping us maintain quality housing stock for years to come.”

The grant will enable HANO to upgrade roofs across its properties, ensuring that residents have safe, resilient homes that can withstand the severe weather events that impact the New Orleans area yearly. The improvements will also help reduce insurance premiums, long-term maintenance costs, and extend the lifespan of critical housing

infrastructure. HANO hopes to qualify for additional funding in the future to add fortified roofs to all of its properties.

The FHLB Dallas FORTIFIED Rental Program was open to FHLB Dallas member institutions, which apply for grants on behalf of public housing authorities. Earlier this year, FHLB Dallas awarded $10 million through a related program geared toward homeowners.

About Housing Authority of New Orleans

The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) is focused on providing affordable housing opportunities for low-income residents of the city of New Orleans while laying the foundation for economic sustainability. HANO serves over 22,000 low-income families through its affordable housing programs. HANO also serves public housing needs for the elderly, disabled, and veterans.

Visit www.hano.org to learn more.