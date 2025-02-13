Houma Pediatrics and Thibodaux Pediatrics to join Manning Family Children’s

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Manning Family Children’s is proud to announce that two long-serving practices will be joining its robust pediatric primary care team in March – Houma Pediatrics and Thibodaux Pediatrics. Between the two Acadiana locations, a team of five providers will be joining the Manning Family Children’s medical staff, where they will continue to offer expert primary care services for children in their local community, backed by the comprehensive services and expertise available within the Manning Family Children’s network.

Community pediatricians Kenneth Cruse, MD and Henry Peltier, MD, and their dedicated team, will continue to see patients from their two convenient clinic locations, which will adopt Manning Family Children’s branding in March as the two locations officially transition. The pediatricians will be joined by their team of nurse practitioners, Micah Callais, FNP-C, Beth Lagarde FNP-C, and Jennifer Rodrigue, CPNP.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cruse, Dr. Peltier, their expert nurse practitioners and staff to the Manning Family’s Children’s team, where they will continue to deliver exceptional pediatric primary care as members of our family,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s. “This exciting growth furthers the impact of our more than 40 pediatric primary care providers who are dedicated to supporting the health and wellbeing of our young patients and their families.”

The pediatricians at Manning Family Children’s offer primary care services from 16 locations throughout Southeast Louisiana. The pediatric primary care team is dedicated to caring for children from birth through adolescence, serving more than 131,000 children just last year.

“Dr. Cruse and Dr. Peltier both began practicing in 1995, bringing more than 30 years’ experience with them into this next chapter,” said Nicole Laborde, AVP, Hospital Operations for Manning Family Children’s. “The two Houma Thibodeaux locations saw more than 25,000 patient visits just last year, and will remain a staple for families, now under the Manning Family Children’s umbrella.”

Earlier this month, Children’s Hospital New Orleans, which has served as Louisiana’s only, freestanding, comprehensive children’s hospital for 70 years, announced a new chapter and name as Manning Family Children’s. With more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees solely dedicated to the care of kids, Manning Family Children’s proudly delivers lifesaving and lifechanging care for all children, with nationally leading programs including its Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Neonatology, Pulmonology, and Rehabilitation programs, Behavioral Health, Trauma and Grief, Gun Safety, ThriveKids and more than 40 other pediatric specialties.

In addition to comprehensive services offered at its main campus in New Orleans, Manning Family Children’s operates a robust network of more than 30 satellite locations, pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and robust and long-serving community programs designed to meet the health needs of the diverse communities it serves.

About Manning Family Children’s

Manning Family Children’s is a 263-bed, non-profit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Manning Family Children’s offers a comprehensive array of specialized pediatric services in Louisiana and the Gulf South. In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, Children’s operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Children’s offers primary care at 14 convenient locations, along with a network of statewide pediatric affiliations. Children’s is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital. Learn more at manningchildren’s.org.