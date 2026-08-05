Hotel Hope Names New Co-Executive Director

Hotel Hope Amy Henley – Names New Co-Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS — Hotel Hope, a nonprofit serving women with children experiencing homelessness, has appointed Dr. Amy Henley as its new co-executive director as the organization approaches its ninth anniversary on Aug. 15 and continues its work with women with children experiencing homelessness across the Greater New Orleans area.

Henley joins Hotel Hope with more than a decade of leadership experience in public education, serving as both a principal and assistant principal. She holds a Ph.D. in counseling and has focused her career on working with children, families and communities.

Henley is also a longtime Hotel Hope volunteer. For more than five years, she has volunteered alongside staff and families, contributing hundreds of hours to the organization. Hotel Hope said that experience has given her firsthand knowledge of its mission, culture and model of hospitality.

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“We are thrilled to welcome Amy into this leadership role,” said Sr. Mary Lou Specha, who will continue serving Hotel Hope as co-executive director. “She brings an extraordinary combination of executive leadership experience, clinical expertise, and a genuine love for our families. Just as importantly, she already understands who we are. Amy has been serving alongside us for years, and she shares our belief that every family deserves dignity, hope, and the opportunity to build a brighter future.”

As co-executive director, Henley will partner with Hotel Hope’s existing leadership to oversee the organization’s emergency shelter, supportive programming, staff development and strategic growth initiatives.

“I have witnessed firsthand the incredible work happening every day at Hotel Hope,” said Henley. “What has always impressed me is not only the excellence of the services provided, but the genuine love with which every family is welcomed. It is an incredible honor to join this team in a new capacity, and I look forward to working alongside our staff, volunteers, board, and community partners as we continue helping families move from crisis to stability and toward lives filled with hope.”

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Hotel Hope Expands Programs, Housing

The appointment comes as Hotel Hope expands its programs and facilities. The organization recently expanded its emergency shelter capacity and has broken ground on the first phase of Hope Family Housing, an intergenerational affordable housing initiative intended to provide housing and ongoing support for families transitioning from homelessness.

Hotel Hope Board Chair Nakisha Ervin-Knott said Henley’s leadership experience and previous work with the organization were factors in her selection.

“Throughout the search, we were looking for someone who could honor Hotel Hope’s mission while helping us build for the future,” said Ervin-Knott. “Amy’s leadership experience, strategic mindset, commitment to people, and long-standing relationship with Hotel Hope made her an exceptional choice. We are excited about what lies ahead.”

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Hotel Hope Overview

Since 2017, Hotel Hope has provided emergency shelter, trauma-informed case management, life skills development, employment support and housing navigation for women with children experiencing homelessness. The organization says it has helped hundreds of families achieve stability and permanent housing through what it describes as a model of “radical hospitality” and individualized support.