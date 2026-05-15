NEW ORLEANS — Hotel Hope, in partnership with People’s Housing+, hosted a groundbreaking on the future site of Hope Family Housing, a new pilot program utilizing New Orleans’ Small Multi-Family Affordable (SMFA) zoning. With this initiative, Hotel Hope plans to expand its services beyond emergency shelter into long-term housing for single parents and seniors at risk of housing instability.

“This moment marks an important point for Hotel Hope,” said Sister Mary Lou Specha, executive director of Hotel Hope. “With Hope Family Housing, we have the opportunity to expand our services, continue our commitment to preserving the family unit and contribute to neighborhood revitalization. We are working with People’s Housing+, a local affordable housing developer, to advance the project.”

According to Specha, seniors aged 55 and older are the fastest-growing group experiencing homelessness, while New Orleans has seen a 69% increase in family homelessness within the past two years. “The lack of affordable housing is a major barrier for many – especially single mothers and seniors. Too often, families are forced to choose between essential needs like housing, food, clothing, and medication.”

- Sponsors -

Hope Family Housing will be among the first efforts to leverage SMFA zoning to address homelessness and housing insecurity in New Orleans. The program will create affordable rental homes where single parents and their children live alongside seniors. Residents will share daily life and support one another in an intergenerational setting.

Hotel Hope Breaks Ground on Hope Family Housing Pilot

“I support Hotel Hope, in partnership with People’s Housing+, in their goal of creating long-term housing for families and seniors,” said Mayor Helena Moreno. “Addressing homelessness and housing insecurity in New Orleans is important for the city. Through Hope Family Housing, families will have the opportunity to build community.”

Hotel Hope – Project Scope And Development Plan

The pilot will start with two newly constructed duplexes, creating four housing units – two units designated for single parents and their children, and two for seniors. The homes will be built to the Fortified Gold standard, featuring enhanced roof systems, impact-resistant windows, and reinforced structural connections. This approach is designed to improve resilience against storms and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

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The total estimated project cost is approximately $640,000. Hotel Hope plans to expand Hope Family Housing to 20 duplexes, totaling 40 affordable housing units, over the next five years.

People’s Housing+, which has developed more than 250 affordable housing units in New Orleans, will support site selection, oversee construction, and provide services such as financial education, homebuyer training, and hurricane preparedness.

“We’re proud to partner with Hotel Hope to bring affordable rental housing to the community,” said Oji Alexander, CEO of People’s Housing+. “By combining construction with support services for tenants, this model is designed to provide stability and opportunity for families and seniors.”

- Sponsors -

The Hope Family Housing initiative has been supported by the Sisters of the Presentation, Dubuque, IA, and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. Early planning for the initiative was supported by an initial grant from the Ascension Foundation.

“Our congregation is called to respond to the needs of our time,” said Sister Carmen Hernandez, congregational leader of the Sisters of the Presentation. “Supporting Hope Family Housing aligns with our mission to support individuals seeking stability. We are honored to help bring this project forward.”

With a mission to eliminate homelessness and preserve the family unit, Hotel Hope serves more than 60 women and 120 children annually at its 16-room, retrofitted motel on Martin Luther King Blvd. In the past four years, the organization’s average length of stay has increased from 35 nights to 71 nights, reflecting the growing challenges families face in securing stable housing.

Hope Family Housing will provide energy-efficient homes with lower utility costs for residents, while fostering intergenerational connection, reducing isolation for seniors and offering support to parents and children.

Construction on the pilot site, located at 3931 Martin Luther King Blvd. adjacent to Hotel Hope, will begin this summer and is expected to take approximately six months to complete.

Hotel Hope – Interfaith Nonprofit

Hotel Hope is a nonprofit, interfaith organization that provides emergency shelter for women with children experiencing homelessness in New Orleans. The organization offers private rooms, hospitality-based services, and case management support. Through programming and partnerships with more than 20 local service providers, the organization works to help families transition into permanent housing. Since opening its 16-room facility in 2018, Hotel Hope has served more than 400 families.

People’s Housing+ Overview

People’s Housing+ is a nonprofit affordable housing developer and community land trust focused on expanding access to housing and economic opportunity in New Orleans. The organization works to address housing affordability and support long-term stability for residents.