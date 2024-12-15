HOST Promotes Matthew Mancheski to President

AVONDALE, La. (press release) – HOST announced last week the appointment of Matthew

Mancheski as president for T. Parker Host (HOST), which includes Avondale Global Gateway,

United Bulk Terminals, Host Terminals, LLC and Host Agency, LLC. In this role, Mancheski will retain his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) while also serving as President. Mancheski first joined HOST as Chief Financial Officer in 2020. Under his guidance, the company successfully expanded its operations, significantly improved financial performance, and spearheaded key strategic initiatives, including the optimization of terminal operations and the expansion of the Avondale Global Gateway site.

“I am deeply honored to embark on this new chapter with HOST,” said Mancheski. “I look forward to further driving our growth and innovation across all of our business units. I am committed to building on the foundation of success we have already established while focusing on future advancements that will position HOST for even greater success.”

Prior to HOST, Matthew spent over a decade in healthcare finance before joining Tidewater Inc, where he served as Vice President for almost twelve years. In this role, he was responsible for FP&A, strategic planning, information technology, corporate development and investor relations. Additionally, he was responsible for the overall leadership of the Americas and Africa & Europe business units, for which he spent time living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

“Matthew has been a key contributor to our success, and his appointment as President only

solidifies our confidence in his leadership. His ability to navigate both strategic growth and

financial oversight makes him uniquely positioned to lead us into the future,” stated HOST

Chairman and CEO, Adam Anderson. “We are fortunate to have him in this expanded role as we continue to build on our momentum and pursue new avenues for success.”

In his new role, Mancheski aims to further strengthen HOST’s position as a leader in maritime solutions by focusing on operational excellence, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth across all HOST subsidiaries. His vision will also include expanding HOST’s market share in key regions and continuing to improve operational efficiencies, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and value.