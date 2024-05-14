Host Promotes Amanda England to Vice President and General Manager

AVONDALE, La. – Host has appointed Amanda England vice president and general manager of its subsidiary Avondale Terminal Services. England brings nearly 30 years of expertise in terminals, shipping, and logistics to the role. She will oversee all facets of Avondale Terminal’s operations and finances.

England joined Host as the director of logistics in 2019. The company said she orchestrated the activation and management of Host’s Federal Trade Zone, negotiated vendor agreements, and implemented a warehouse management system to enhance facility scheduling and product delivery.

“I am deeply honored to embark on this new chapter with Avondale Terminal Services,” England said. “Through strategic process refinement, team development and cross-functional collaboration, we have positioned Avondale Global Gateway as a premier logistics and manufacturing hub in only a few short years. We competitively leverage our location on the Mississippi River, access to multiple modes of transportation and vast acreage of storage and manufacturing space to attract tenants in various industries to bolster and diversify the economy in South Louisiana. I’m excited to continue this journey and enhance opportunities for both current and future employees while ensuring Avondale is the most efficient terminal in the Gulf South for our valued customers.”

Prior to her tenure at Host, England served as vice president at Castleton Commodities International. She also led the expansion of Henry Bath’s U.S. warehouses from 60,000 square feet in 2002 to over 2 million square feet across nine separate buildings.

“At Host, our people are our greatest assets. Amanda’s commitment to excellence and her dedication to maximizing the potential of every team member and every project she undertakes makes her invaluable,” said Host Chairman and CEO Adam Anderson. “This decision underscores her skills and expertise in the industry, and we are grateful for her exceptional contributions.”