HOST Acquisition Creates Largest “Tramp” Ship Agency

AVONDALE, La. (press release) A major acquisition by T. Parker Host (HOST), the maritime company behind Louisiana’s Avondale Global Gateway, is poised to bring more shipping business, cargo traffic, and jobs to the New Orleans region, further strengthening the state’s role in U.S. and global trade.

HOST has announced its acquisition of Transmarine Navigation Corporation (Transmarine), a prominent West Coast ship agency headquartered in Long Beach, California. This milestone transaction unites two longstanding industry pioneers, forming the largest independent tramp ship agency in the United States. A tramp ship agency specializes in handling ships that sail on flexible routes and schedules, rather than fixed ones, allowing cargo to move wherever and whenever demand requires. This flexibility is vital for ports like the Port of New Orleans, which handle a diverse mix of cargoes and respond to shifting global trade patterns.

By connecting Gulf Coast operations directly with expanded services on the West Coast and Hawaii, the acquisition could channel new business through local Louisiana ports and create opportunities for economic growth.

HOST Acquisition Leverages Louisiana’s Port Power

Louisiana’s river ports overall support nearly 270,000 jobs and generate more than $32.9 billion annually in state economic activity. If the five largest ports in South Louisiana were considered a single entity, their combined tonnage of nearly 479 million short tons would rank them among the largest port systems in the world by cargo volume. Expanding HOST’s capabilities through this acquisition could help Louisiana maintain and even grow its vital role in domestic and international shipping.

Adding West Coast agency capabilities and “white-glove” services means Louisiana exporters and importers can more efficiently tap into Pacific trade lanes, attracting more business and stevedoring jobs locally. HOST emphasizes “white-glove” maritime services — meaning meticulous, personalized, and premium-quality support for vessel owners and shippers. This can involve detailed coordination of vessel arrivals and cargo operations, tailored logistics solutions, and proactive problem-solving to reduce delays and costs. For Louisiana companies, this level of service can make local ports more competitive and attractive to global trade partners.

HOST Gains Pacific Expertise in Merger

With more than 85 years of experience navigating the Pacific corridor, Transmarine brings deep relationships and operational know-how in key West Coast ports such as Long Beach, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and Honolulu. Integrating Transmarine’s experienced teams and infrastructure significantly expands HOST’s national capabilities and service reach.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to deliver seamless, high-touch maritime solutions across every major U.S. port,” said Adam Anderson, Chairman and CEO of T. Parker Host. “By joining forces with Transmarine, we are expanding our footprint into the Pacific and enhancing our ability to serve customers with the same responsiveness, precision, and trust they’ve come to expect — now at every major port in the U.S., every tide and every terminal.”

Transmarine is known for operational excellence, transparency, and long-term client relationships — values closely aligned with those of HOST. Both companies share a culture centered on service, safety, and strong partnerships.

“HOST is the ideal partner to carry our legacy forward,” said Leslie Clements, Managing Director at Transmarine. “Together, we will continue providing the personalized, expert-level care our clients depend on, now with greater reach, expanded resources, and a shared dedication to excellent service.”

Highlights of the HOST Acquisition

Unmatched U.S. Agency Coverage — HOST now operates in every major U.S. port, with expanded presence along the Pacific Coast and Hawaii. This broader network means Louisiana exporters and importers will gain better access to West Coast markets and beyond, potentially making Louisiana ports even more attractive to shippers seeking efficient coast-to-coast solutions.

— HOST now operates in every major U.S. port, with expanded presence along the Pacific Coast and Hawaii. This broader network means Louisiana exporters and importers will gain better access to West Coast markets and beyond, potentially making Louisiana ports even more attractive to shippers seeking efficient coast-to-coast solutions. White-Glove Service, Coast to Coast — Clients will receive uninterrupted, high-touch service from trusted local teams, backed by HOST’s national infrastructure and advanced digital systems. For Louisiana businesses, this means the same top-tier maritime services available in major ports across the country.

— Clients will receive uninterrupted, high-touch service from trusted local teams, backed by HOST’s national infrastructure and advanced digital systems. For Louisiana businesses, this means the same top-tier maritime services available in major ports across the country. Strengthened Operational Backbone — The combined logistics and agency capabilities will allow for quicker vessel turnaround and more efficient cargo handling. As part of the integration, HOST’s Houston and New Orleans offices will merge while continuing to serve existing clients of both firms. This consolidation is expected to boost operations in the New Orleans area, possibly creating more jobs and economic activity linked to increased shipping volumes.

— The combined logistics and agency capabilities will allow for quicker vessel turnaround and more efficient cargo handling. As part of the integration, HOST’s Houston and New Orleans offices will merge while continuing to serve existing clients of both firms. This consolidation is expected to boost operations in the New Orleans area, possibly creating more jobs and economic activity linked to increased shipping volumes. Customer-Centric Integration — HOST and Transmarine are working closely to ensure a smooth transition for all clients and partners.

With this acquisition, HOST further solidifies its leadership in the maritime industry while investing in best-in-class service, technology, and people. For Louisiana — and particularly the New Orleans region — it represents new opportunities to attract shipping business, support the maritime workforce, and enhance the state’s role as a vital gateway for U.S. trade.

For more information, visit www.tparkerhost.com.