Home Services Sees Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty

NEW ORLEANS – Economic uncertainty, driven by escalating trade tensions, new tariffs, and volatile consumer demand, is impacting several key industries including air travel, heavy manufacturing, and luxury goods. But according to recent data, demand in the trades, particularly home services, has experienced significant increases.

“More and more people are looking to start businesses that are recession-proof or at least recession-resilient, given the uncertainty of today’s times,” said Rinea Blanchard, founder and owner of Superior Contract Cleaning which provides comprehensive restoration and cleaning services throughout south Louisiana.

​As economic uncertainties persist and as some industries see a dip in demand, home service businesses such as plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work, have seen a notable uptick and this is attracting the attention of those looking to work in the trades that are thriving.

- Sponsors -

Data collected by the research team at Superior Contract Cleaning indicates a significant increase in online searches related to these trades. For example, the search term “how to become a plumber” was queried 750 times in Louisiana over the past 12 months, up from 640 the previous year and 410 between April 2022 and March 2023—a 55% increase over two years.​

This trend aligns with national data showing that the home services industry is experiencing steady growth. According to a report by Valve+Meter, the global home services market is expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% between 2021 and 2026.

In Louisiana, the demand for home services is particularly strong in the following sectors:​

HVAC Contracting: With Louisiana’s consistently high temperatures and humidity levels, HVAC services are in high demand. Searches for “AC repair near me” can reach up to 15,000 per month during summer, contributing to a total of approximately 58,100 monthly HVAC-related searches statewide.​

“One could easily see why this is the case, as Louisiana is consistently ranked in the top four as one of the hottest states in the country, while also being one of the most humid, with around 75% relative humidity,” said Blanchard. “This leads to our people’s air conditioners working exceptionally hard during summertime, which is when most of these Google searches actually happen.”

Plumbing: Plumbing services sees over 10,000 monthly searches for “plumber near me” and nearly 29,000 monthly general searches for plumbers in Louisiana.​

- Sponsors -

“Current advertisers are bidding over $40 just to get a single click from these types of Google searches to their websites through Google Ads,” said Blanchard. “That means the average searcher is ready to spend at least 20x more than these companies are bidding; otherwise, it wouldn’t be profitable for advertisers to spend as much on ads.”

Cleaning Services: Encompassing maid services, carpet cleaning, duct cleaning, and chimney sweeping, cleaning services garner around 28,190 monthly searches. The sector benefits from a growing trend of outsourcing home maintenance tasks. ​

Electrical Services: Electricians are in demand, with approximately 24,140 monthly searches. The profession offers a median annual wage of over $60,000 nationwide and is relatively accessible in terms of entry requirements.

Roofing: Roofing services attract about 22,660 monthly searches. The high cost and specialized skills required for roofing contribute to its steady demand while​ a heightened focus on fortified roofing in particular has led to increased demand for certified roofing contractors in the region.

The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, initiated in 2023, offers grants of up to $10,000 to homeowners for upgrading to hurricane-resistant roofs. These fortified roofs are designed to withstand winds up to 150 mph, aligning with standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS).

A recent state audit revealed that participants in the program have achieved a median annual insurance premium reduction of 22%, equating to approximately $1,250 in savings. With over 1,800 grants awarded and more than 5,400 fortified certificates issued statewide, the program is making a notable impact on both home resilience and insurance costs. ​

According to Blanchard, the essential nature of these services, which is often required urgently due to emergencies like leaks or system failures, makes them less susceptible to economic downturns. As a result, they present viable opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking stable business ventures in uncertain times.​

“This is exactly what makes these businesses recession-resilient, as people will always need these services, regardless of the economy,” said Blanchard.

Superior Contract Cleaning has been recognized for its rapid growth, listed in Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies in 2021 and 2022, ranking #1202 and #2108 respectively.

About Superior Contract Cleaning

Superior Contract Cleaning, founded in 1997 by Rinea Blanchard, is a family-owned and operated business based in Lafayette, Louisiana covering south Louisiana. Initially focusing on residential water and fire cleanup, as well as construction site cleaning, the company has expanded its services over the years to include a wide range of restoration and cleaning solutions. Restoration technicians at Superior Contract Cleaning possess an IICRC WRT certification, which is the highest standard in the industry.

Its suite of services include restoration such as water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, storm and hurricane damage restoration, and commercial restoration, as well as cleaning services like air duct cleaning, carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, hoarding cleanup, janitorial and commercial cleaning, and post-construction cleaning.