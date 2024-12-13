Login
Real Estate

Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans Announces 2025 Board Officers

December 13, 2024   |By

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —  The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) recently introduced its 2025 Senior Officers, Board of Directors, and Council Representatives at its annual Installation & Awards Reception. The 2025 officers, board of directors, council representatives, and awards were announced by Dan Mills, CEO of the HBAGNO.

Newly elected 2025 President Gerald Mire is the CAO of Hyman L. Bartolo Contractors, Inc., an 11-year partner of the St. Jude Dream Home® -New Orleans. Jim Barkate, Emeritus Member of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Board of Directors, performed the official installation.

The HBAGNO Committees play essential roles in the association’s operations and initiatives. The Budget & Finance Committee is responsible for reviewing, recommending, and monitoring budget performance throughout the year. The Executive Committee, a representative group of leadership, guides staff in the execution of day-to-day operations. The Golf Tournament Committee is tasked with planning and executing the annual Golf Tournament, which includes selecting the venue, recruiting sponsors and teams, managing the event day logistics, and handling any other related tasks. The Legislative Committee monitors local and state legislative actions and collaborates with the HBAPAC to advocate for the association’s membership. The Membership Committee focuses on the recruitment and retention of members, recognizing that membership is vital to the association’s success. Finally, the Parade of Homes Committee organizes the Parade of Homes, an event that showcases the latest in home design in the Greater New Orleans area, presented by the HBA of Greater New Orleans.

A complete list of the 2025 board of directors, councils and staff can be found here.

