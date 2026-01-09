Home Builders Association Names 2026 Board Officers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) announced its 2026 Senior Officers, Board of Directors, and Council Representatives at its annual Installation & Awards Reception held in December at Docville Farm in Violet, La. Dan Mills, CEO of HBAGNO, served as emcee for the evening.
Newly elected 2026 HBAGNO President Marcus Campo of NOLA Build Construction & Design, LLC, was officially installed by Gary Campbell, Third Vice Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).
HBAGNO 2026 Board Officers
President – Marcus Campo of NOLA Build Construction & Design, LLC
Vice President – Bruce Layburn, JBL Properties
Treasurer – Anthony Quillen, Quillen Construction Group
Secretary – Nicholas Zepeda, Right 4U Construction, LLC
2025 Past-President – Gerald Mire, CAO of Hyman L. Bartolo Contractors, Inc.
Special Service Awards
HBAGNO achieves its annual goals with support from governmental administrators from across the seven-parish area it serves. The following individuals were recognized with Special Service Awards at the Installation & Awards Reception for their demonstrated commitment to the community while upholding the highest ethical standards:
- Rhett Prichard, Executive Director, St. Bernard Chamber;
- Dominique Scott, Plan Reviewer, City of New Orleans;
- John White, Plan Reviewer, Jefferson Parish and
- Chris Cerniauskas, Chief of Staff at Louisiana Department of Insurance.
Additional Awards
Awards were also presented to the Board of Directors’ Elected Builders:
- Stephanie Boudreaux, Arnold Boudreaux Concrete
- Lawrence Kornman, Coast Builders LLC
- Frank Morse, Morse Homes, Inc
- Shivers Nellon, Nell Builders LLC
- Rey Rivas, Green Terra Construction
- Kirk Williamson, JLV Construction
Further additional awards included:
- Team Member of the Year: Mike Zalaznik, Home and Garden Show of New Orleans
- Most Engaged Member: Makinzie Sketch, M&M Glass
- Associate of the Year: Ashley Van der Muelen, Compass Inspection Services
- Remodeler of the Year: Nicolas Zepeda, Right 4U Construction
- Builder of the Year: Gerald Mire, Hyman L. Bartolo Jr. Contractors
- Outstanding Service: Roy Olsen, Norseman Construction
A complete list of the 2026 board of directors, elected builders, councils and staff can be found at www.hbagno.org.
About HBAGNO
Founded in 1941, the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) provides members with continuing education, events for networking opportunities and advocacy to protect the home building industry. The HBAGNO is a non-profit professional organization serving nearly 1,000 builder and associate members encompassing seven parishes throughout Louisiana, including Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Plaquemines, and Orleans. The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans continues to proudly serve as the home of local, licensed residential contractors for 85 years.