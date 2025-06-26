Holy Cross Nursing Program Helps Address Shortage

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In response to the growing need for nurses in Louisiana and throughout the Gulf South, the University of Holy Cross Department of Nursing (UHCDON) is reaffirming its leadership in health care education by extending the application deadline for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree to Tuesday, July 15.

The Louisiana Board or Regents projected a 42% nursing gap by 2023, leaving an estimated 6,182 unfilled positions. By extending the application period, UHC is providing greater flexibility for aspiring nurses – many of whom balance work and family responsibilities – to fulfill the application requirements and help close the state’s critical health care gap.

“The University of Holy Cross has been a cornerstone in the development of nursing professionals across the region for four decades,” said UHC President, Dr. Stanton McNeely. “As we envision the future of this field, we remain committed to empowering the next generation of nurses through rigorous academics, compassionate mentorship and real-world clinical experience.”

Since the department’s founding in the 1980s, UHCDON’s accredited program has graduated more than 1,000 of the region’s nursing professionals and industry leaders. Graduating classes have seen a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensing Examination (NCLEX) the last two years – well above the state average of 92.91%. The BSN program also boasts a 100% job placement rate for graduates at all local major health care agencies.

The UHCDON program can be completed in six semesters and includes hands-on clinical training at a state-of-the-art in-house nursing lab and alongside top-tier affiliates such as Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Northlake Behavioral Health System, Ochsner and West Jefferson Medical Center.

UHC actively engages prospective students throughout the year with on-campus events, workshops and information sessions designed to demystify the application process. Prospective applicants can find more information on the UHC website, by following @UHCNursing on Facebook or by contacting Kayley Kish at kkish@uhcno.edu.

About the University of Holy Cross

Founded in 1916 by the Marianites of Holy Cross, the University of Holy Cross is a fully accredited Catholic university in New Orleans offering more than 50 undergraduate and graduate programs. Through the Marianite mission of educating minds and hearts, UHC is a recognized leader in the caring professions, including distinctive programs in nursing, education, counseling and health sciences. Students benefit from a personalized academic experience enriched by spiritual values, service opportunities and an inclusive campus community. Learn more at uhcno.edu.