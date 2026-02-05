Holy Cross Announces Top State Ratings in Teacher Education

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross (UHC) has announced that its teacher education programs have earned top ratings from the Louisiana Department of Education, while also launching a new online Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program beginning Summer 2026, further strengthening the university’s role in building Louisiana’s teacher pipeline.

For the fourth consecutive year, UHC’s undergraduate teacher education program received the highest possible rating—”Highly Effective,” or a score of 4—from the Louisiana Department of Education’s Teacher Preparation Quality Rating system. In the recently released performance profiles, both UHC’s undergraduate degree programs and post-baccalaureate certification programs earned top ratings, making UHC one of only two institutions in Louisiana to receive this distinction across both pathways.

Out of 17 undergraduate teacher preparation programs statewide, only three earned a rating of 4, placing UHC among an elite group of institutions recognized for excellence in preparing future educators. The Louisiana Department of Education looks back annually at performance profiles and the scores released in January 2026 were from the 2023-2024 academic year, following the standard pattern of releasing data.

New Online MAT Program at Holy Cross Expands Teacher Pipeline

Approved by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), UHC’s new MAT program expands access to high-quality teacher preparation for individuals who hold a bachelor’s degree in a field other than education. Offered fully online, the program is designed for career changers and non-traditional students seeking a flexible, high-support pathway into the classroom.

“Excellence in teaching is woven into the fabric of UHC. The Marianites of Holy Cross founded our institution in 1916 to prepare teachers for schools across South Louisiana, and that commitment still shapes our experience today,” said Dr. Stanton F. McNeely, UHC president. “This new MAT program is a clear next step, helping more Louisianans become well-prepared educators and strengthening the teacher pipeline our communities depend on.”

The MAT program launch builds on UHC’s long-standing success in educator preparation, which emphasizes real-world readiness, strong faculty mentorship and alignment with state workforce needs. Education candidates come to UHC from across Louisiana, including North Louisiana, Baton Rouge, the Bayou Region, Southshore of New Orleans and Greater New Orleans area.

“We’ve always been on the cutting edge of teacher preparation. We adapt and learn,” said Dr. Christine Collins Hypolite, chair and professor of UHC’s Department of Education and coordinator of certification-only programs. “Our full-time and adjunct faculty collaborate closely, listen to students’ needs and stay current through state and national trainings and conferences. That commitment shows up in the classroom and in outcomes. This is a wonderful recognition of the work we do every day to help students achieve success in schools across the state with real support.”

UHC’s educator pipeline includes graduates and alumni serving in leadership roles across the state, including notable alumni of the Doctorate in Executive Leadership, such as:

Dr. Michelle Douglas, CEO of Hynes Charter Schools

Dr. Gretchen Williams, executive director of compliance, advanced studies and magnet schools, Jefferson Parish Public Schools

Dr. Kendall McManus-Thomas, principal, Benjamin Franklin High School

Dr. Shelley Ritz, superintendent, Plaquemines Parish Schools

Prospective students can visit uhcno.edu for more information. Rolling admission is available now for all programs including the doctoral, master’s, undergraduate and certification-only programs in the education department for Summer 2026. Registration begins March 16, 2026. Applicants may apply for the MAT program beginning in March 2026 for this summer.