Oklahoma City Mayor Shares Roadmap for New Orleans “Modern Renaissance”

NEW ORLEANS — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt outlined how decades of voter-approved public investments helped transform his city into a national growth story during the Bureau of Governmental Research’s (BGR) 2026 Annual Luncheon, held Oct. 19. Titled “Taking a City to the Next Level,” the event focused on Oklahoma City’s economic development and revitalization efforts and the lessons they could offer New Orleans.

“I think New Orleans is poised for your own modern renaissance,” Holt told attendees.

Holt, who has served as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, described how Oklahoma City built public support for major infrastructure and community investments over more than three decades. Since 1993, voters have approved 15 consecutive city tax measures totaling approximately $10 billion in local investment, according to figures shared during his presentation.

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The investments helped reshape a city that Holt characterized as having once offered “nothing to do” into a growing metropolitan center. Oklahoma City rose from the nation’s 37th-largest city in 1979 to 21st.

Holt’s emphasis on public investment comes as New Orleans faces a tight budget and growing concerns about infrastructure. A 2026 Quality of Life Survey by LSU New Orleans found that streets and infrastructure had become residents’ most frequently cited concern, surpassing crime for the first time in the survey’s 40-year history. Despite those concerns, 52% of respondents said they expected New Orleans to become a better place to live over the next five years, up from 41% in 2024.

Public Investment and Long-Term Growth

One of Holt’s central messages was that cities seeking significant economic growth must be willing to invest in their own infrastructure and amenities. “You aren’t going to truly move the needle in a city without more financial resources,” Holt said.

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Despite what Holt described as Oklahoma City’s fiscally conservative political environment, voters have consistently supported local investment measures. A major component of the city’s revitalization has been its Metropolitan Area Projects (MAPS) program, a series of voter-approved public investment initiatives funded through sales taxes.

“My city’s overnight success took three decades,” Holt said.

The original MAPS program avoided debt financing, which meant projects took years to complete. According to Holt’s presentation, the first projects took nearly five years to open, while the arena took nine years.

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Holt Shares Roadmap for New Orleans “Modern Renaissance.” Photo by Tracie Morris Schaefer provided by BGR.

Building Public Trust and Political Consensus

Holt also emphasized the importance of delivering reliable basic municipal services before asking residents to support more ambitious public investments. He said that meeting residents’ everyday needs helps establish the trust necessary to pursue larger projects.

Oklahoma City has sought to reinforce that trust through citizen oversight of every MAPS program, which uses voter-approved sales taxes to fund city projects. The oversight process gives residents a role in monitoring how public investment commitments are carried out.

The relationship between public spending, service delivery and accountability is also a focus of BGR’s recent research in New Orleans. In an Oct. 16 report, BGR projected that the city’s sanitation program would face a $22.4 million shortfall in 2026 and approximately $6.4 million in 2027, despite an increase in residential sanitation fees. The report called for stronger oversight of contractor costs and service performance, reflecting the same emphasis on accountability that Holt identified as essential to building public trust.

Holt pointed to Oklahoma City’s record of attracting support across political affiliations, despite divisions in national politics.

“Republicans, Democrats and Independents are voting the same way on the same day,” Holt said.

Although Oklahoma City’s is evenly divided on national political issues, its local tax measures have repeatedly passed with more than 70% voter approval, according to Holt. He attributed that support to listening to residents across the political spectrum and finding compromises that appeal to a broad middle, which he described as “the seventy percent of normal people in the middle.”

Maintaining Momentum Across Administrations

Another factor in Oklahoma City’s long-term transformation has been continuity in municipal leadership and economic development priorities.

“A passing of the baton, not a clearing of the house,” Holt said.

Oklahoma City has had just four elected mayors since 1987. Each administration continued advancing the MAPS program rather than abandoning previous commitments or starting over with a new development strategy. That continuity has allowed the city to pursue projects over multiple election cycles, providing a more stable foundation for long-term planning and investment.

What Oklahoma City’s Revitalization Could Mean for New Orleans

Holt emphasized that investments in downtown and quality of life can be as important to economic development as traditional business recruitment efforts. “To visitors, job creators and potential residents, you are your downtown,” Holt said.

In 1991, United Airlines chose Indianapolis over Oklahoma City for a project involving 6,000 jobs because company executives found little to do in Oklahoma City, according to Holt. At the time, Oklahoma City’s downtown had just one hotel and almost no restaurants. Among the first MAPS projects were a ballpark and a canal, investments intended to revive downtown activity and attract visitors.

Those efforts helped position Oklahoma City to capitalize on an unexpected opportunity following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when the New Orleans Hornets temporarily relocated there. Hosting the team demonstrated the city’s potential as an NBA market, paving the way for the arrival of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008.

“The jobs follow the people, not the other way around,” Holt said.

His message was that attracting businesses requires more than tax incentives and recruitment efforts. Cities also need amenities and a quality of life that make people want to live and work there.

Holt Shares Roadmap for New Orleans “Modern Renaissance.” Photo by Tracie Morris Schaefer provided by BGR.

Business Partnerships and Public Support

Holt credited Oklahoma City’s business community with helping turn ambitious development plans into projects voters were willing to fund.

“City Hall can put something on the ballot but we can’t fund a campaign,” Holt said.

The Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce played a central role, working with city officials to develop proposals and supporting campaigns for all 15 tax measures approved since 1993.

But securing voter approval also required giving residents a vision for what their city could become. Holt said that once local government earns public trust by delivering basic services, it can build support for larger projects that improve quality of life and generate enthusiasm for the city’s future.

For New Orleans, his message was that a modern renaissance would require more than individual projects or short-term investments. Oklahoma City’s transformation took decades of cooperation between government and business leaders, sustained public support and a willingness to pursue a long-term vision for the city.

BGR Annual Luncheons

The luncheon was part of BGR’s Janet Howard Speaker Series in Governmental Research. The 2025 BGR luncheon featured Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist Rick Atkinson, who discussed the American Revolution ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary. The event drew more than 650 attendees.

BGR, an independent, nonprofit public policy research organization founded in 1932, examines government performance, public spending and policy issues affecting Greater New Orleans.