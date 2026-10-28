Hollywood Trucks Technology Named TIME Best Invention

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans-based Hollywood Trucks Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of Autonomous Mobile Power Inc. (AMP), announced that its ECOLUXE solar-powered production trailer technology has been selected for TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026 in the Entertainment category. The recognition acknowledges the company’s development of off-grid production trailers that integrate solar generation, battery storage and onboard electrical systems to support film and television production operations.

“Being recognized by TIME is truly an honor and important milestone for our team,” said Andre Champagne, founder and chief executive officer of Hollywood Trucks and AMP. “Our initial objective was to develop production trailers capable of operating independently of diesel generators. Our partnership with Universal Production Services clearly demonstrates the commercial application of that technology in entertainment. We are excited to build upon the patented ECOLUXE systems developed by Hollywood Trucks and through AMP, we are now focused on extending these capabilities into autonomous power for additional industries, including transportation, emergency response, and distributed energy infrastructure.”

In 2015, the company introduced its first ECOLUXE solar-powered production trailers, followed by the development of solar-powered basecamp systems in 2016. The company holds multiple patents related to its technology. The ECOLUXE platform was developed to reduce reliance on conventional diesel generators in entertainment production by incorporating renewable energy generation and battery storage directly into mobile production vehicles.

- Sponsors -

Hollywood Trucks entered into a multi-year agreement with Universal Production Services, a division of NBCUniversal, to provide production transportation services and equipment across its studio operations. The agreement includes the deployment of ECOLUXE solar-powered production trailers at Universal Studios, providing film, television, streaming and commercial production teams with off-grid electrical capabilities and accommodations.

Hollywood Trucks Expanding Beyond Entertainment

AMP, the parent company of Hollywood Trucks, is expanding the application of the company’s patented mobile energy technologies into markets beyond entertainment. AMP is developing autonomous mobile energy platforms that integrate solar generation, high-capacity battery storage and power distribution capabilities. AMP’s broader development strategy focuses on adapting these technologies for use across multiple industries where mobile energy generation, storage and distribution can provide alternatives to conventional grid-dependent or fossil-fuel-powered systems. Target applications include emergency response, defense, commercial transportation, recreational vehicles and remote industrial operations.

The next-generation 53-foot ECOLUXE AIR platform is being designed to incorporate more than 1.2 megawatt-hours of energy storage when coupled with electric semis, with capabilities intended to support onboard electrical systems, electric vehicle charging and external power distribution.

Founded in 2008, Hollywood Trucks Technologies is an entertainment transportation and technology company specializing in production vehicles and autonomous solar-powered trailer systems. A subsidiary of Autonomous Mobile Power Inc., Hollywood Trucks developed the patented ECOLUXE platform and has supported more than 3,000 film, television and commercial productions. The company maintains a multi-year agreement with Universal Production Services, a division of NBCUniversal.

AMP develops integrated solar generation, battery storage and power distribution systems for transportation, commercial, industrial and government applications. The company’s technology platform builds upon the patented ECOLUXE systems developed by Hollywood Trucks.