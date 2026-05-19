Business

Hollywood Pullback and AI Shift Film Industry

May 19, 2026   |By
Hollywood Pullback and AI Shift Film Industry
Hollywood Pullback and AI Shift Film Industry. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — As major Hollywood studios scale back their presence at the Cannes Film Festival, Louisiana film industry leader Jason Waggenspack, president of Film Louisiana and co-founder and CEO of The Ranch Studios, says artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating a split in the film business — lowering the cost of entry at the low

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