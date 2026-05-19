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NEW ORLEANS — As major Hollywood studios scale back their presence at the Cannes Film Festival, Louisiana film industry leader Jason Waggenspack, president of Film Louisiana and co-founder and CEO of The Ranch Studios, says artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating a split in the film business — lowering the cost of entry at the low

NEW ORLEANS — As major Hollywood studios scale back their presence at the Cannes Film Festival, Louisiana film industry leader Jason Waggenspack, president of Film Louisiana and co-founder and CEO of The Ranch Studios, says artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating a split in the film business — lowering the cost of entry at the low end while increasing demand for high-end production with real people.

Major U.S. studios have a noticeably smaller footprint at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, with companies including Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount and Sony absent from the lineup — a shift from past years when Hollywood premieres helped anchor the festival’s global profile.

“Hollywood just stepped back from the world’s most important film festival and AI walked right through the front door,” said Waggenspack. One of the clearest examples, he said, is Critterz, an AI-assisted animated feature being marketed at the Cannes film market. The film was produced in about nine months, compared with a typical three-year timeline for animated features.

Waggenspack said the shift reflects a broader divide emerging across the industry. “AI didn’t kill Hollywood — it split the business in half,” he said. “The bottom of the market is becoming almost free. A kid with a laptop can now make something that looks like it came from a small agency, a boutique studio, or even a production company. But the top of the market? The top is becoming priceless.”

He pointed to recent box office performance and franchise-driven releases as evidence that audiences are placing greater value on recognizable talent and established properties. Films built around real performers, cultural familiarity and legacy storytelling — including releases such as the Michael Jackson biopic and The Devil Wears Prada 2, which opened strongly at the box office — are becoming more valuable as AI-generated content becomes easier to produce.

“Real faces, real chemistry and real cultural memory are becoming more valuable,” Waggenspack said. “The stuff you can’t fake becomes more valuable the moment everything else can be faked.”

Impact on the Film Industry in Louisiana

Louisiana may already be benefiting from renewed production interest. Earlier this year, Film New Orleans said local film productions generated roughly $200 million in spending during the first quarter of 2026 alone, a figure that nearly matches the city’s full-year production totals from recent years.

“The city’s success in continuing to attract major projects and independent films is impressive considering the increased competition by other cities,” said Carroll Morton, the Director of Film New Orleans. “The recent Oscar-winning film, ‘Sinners’, produced and directed by Ryan Coogler, spent $90 million filming in the New Orleans region. The production chose to film here because of the city’s film, as well as the State of Louisiana’s Film Incentive Program, which remains one of the most competitive in the country.”

Hollywood Pullback and AI Shift Film Industry. Photo provided by Film Louisiana.

Other Reasons For Hollywood Pullback From Cannes

According to industry analysts and trade reports, the reduced Hollywood presence at the Cannes Film Festival may also reflect broader structural shifts beyond artificial intelligence. Studios have become more cautious about festival premieres, where early reviews can quickly shape audience perception, while ongoing cost-cutting, streaming pullbacks and a decline in mid-budget productions have reduced the pipeline of films traditionally suited for Cannes.

At the same time, big-budget franchise films are increasingly launched through proprietary marketing campaigns or at festivals closer to awards season, and a greater share of the Cannes lineup is now made up of independently financed or internationally backed films.

Either way, the trends point to a film industry in transition, shaped both by artificial intelligence and by broader changes in how studios finance, produce and release films.

For regions like Louisiana, Waggenspack said, the shift could create new opportunities.

“If you’re an independent filmmaker, a creator, a producer or a crew member — or in a place like Louisiana that knows how to make real production happen — this is not just disruption, this is an opening,” said Waggenspack.