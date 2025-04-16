Hollygrove Groundbreaking Brings New Homes

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Restoration Properties, a fourth-generation Black-owned development firm, is breaking ground on Grove Place II, a project that will add 36 affordable homes to the Hollygrove neighborhood. The event will bring together public officials, community partners, and supporters to celebrate this investment in the community where the developers were raised.

The $19 million development will comprise new construction and historic housing renovation and will be Enterprise Green Communities certified, ensuring sustainability, improved energy efficiency, and a healthier living environment.

The Irons family – owners and operators of NORP – have deep roots in Hollygrove, where they have lived for generations. Grove Place II builds on the success of Grove Place I, which opened last year with 32 affordable homes, expanding access to quality housing in the community.

WHEN: April 22 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: 2821 Monroe St., New Orleans, LA 70118

Rain location: 8635 Earhart Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70118

WHO:

Paul Irons & Marseah Delatte, Co-CEOs, New Orleans Restoration Properties

Co-CEOs, New Orleans Restoration Properties LaToya Cantrell, Mayor, City of New Orleans

Mayor, City of New Orleans Joseph Giarrusso, Councilman, City of New Orleans

Councilman, City of New Orleans Louis Russell , Director of Multifamily Housing, Louisiana Housing Corporation

, Director of Multifamily Housing, Louisiana Housing Corporation Michelle Whetten, Vice President, Gulf Coast, Enterprise Community Partners

About New Orleans Restoration Properties (NORP)

New Orleans Restoration Properties (NORP) is a fourth-generation full-service real estate development company that specializes in the restoration of historic properties. NORP was founded by the great grandchildren of an original developer of the Hollygrove area – John J. Irons, Sr. – one of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhoods. NORP’s mission is to contribute to the revitalization of historic neighborhoods by building and restoring high-quality properties and redeveloping neighborhoods through purchasing and renting of formerly blighted or underutilized properties and vacant land. Together with community partners, we strategically target neighborhoods where our investments can improve the quality of life for the residents, small businesses, and the entire neighborhood. For more information, go to nolarp.com.