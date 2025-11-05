Holidays New Orleans Style Returns for 2025

NEW ORLEANS – French Quarter Festivals, Inc. has announced the 2025 lineup for Holidays New Orleans Style, which will feature free holiday concerts at St. Louis Cathedral and a New Year’s Eve celebration at Woldenberg Park. Presented in partnership with New Orleans & Company, the annual event invites residents and visitors to enjoy live performances by local artists in two of the city’s most recognizable settings.

“These events reflect the heart and soul of our city,” said Emily Madero, president and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “From the historic beauty of St. Louis Cathedral to the vibrant energy of New Year’s Eve on the riverfront, they celebrate the traditions that make New Orleans special.”

A Four-Decade Tradition

Now entering its 40th year, Holidays New Orleans Style (HNOS) is one of the city’s longest-running holiday traditions. Originally launched in 1985 under the name “A Creole Christmas,” the event was created by French Quarter Festivals, Inc. to help drive tourism and support local businesses during the winter season. Over the decades, it has expanded into a month-long celebration that includes free cathedral concerts, hotel promotions, special Réveillon dining menus, and holiday shopping events throughout the city.

2025 Event Schedule

The following schedule highlights this year’s featured concerts and celebrations presented as part of Holidays New Orleans Style.

Event Date Time Details Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest Wednesday, December 3 6:00–7:00 p.m. Supported by The Gayle & Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, the Caesars Community Support Grant, and Councilmember Freddie King Annual St. Louis Cathedral Christmas Concert Sunday, December 21 5:30–6:30 p.m. Free holiday concert open to the public New Orleans Eve at Woldenberg Park Wednesday, December 31 9:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. Live performances by Dumpstaphunk, Sweet Crude, and DJ Captain Charles; Fleur-de-lis drop and Crescent City Countdown fireworks over the Mississippi River

About the Artists

Leroy Jones — A Seventh Ward native and longtime Preservation Hall trumpeter, Jones is widely regarded as one of New Orleans’ leading jazz musicians.

Dumpstaphunk — Founded at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and led by Ivan Neville, the band carries forward the city’s funk legacy with high-energy performances.

Sweet Crude — The bilingual pop group blends Louisiana French lyrics with modern indie rhythms, creating a sound rooted in the region’s cultural identity.

DJ Captain Charles — Known as “The King of New Orleans DJs,” he has performed for decades, mixing R&B, funk, and bounce across generations.

For the full schedule, event details, and updates, visit fqfi.org/holidays.

Riverfront Celebration at Woldenberg Park

The New Year’s Eve celebration will take place at Woldenberg Park, a 16-acre green space along the Mississippi River at the edge of the French Quarter. Developed in the late 1980s on the site of former wharves and warehouses, the park has become a signature venue for outdoor events such as French Quarter Festival and Satchmo SummerFest.

“Partnering with French Quarter Festivals, Inc. to promote New Orleans as a holiday destination aligns with our mission,” said Alice Glenn, executive vice president of New Orleans & Company. “Holidays New Orleans Style showcases the city’s cultural richness and supports the hospitality industry.”

Cultural and Economic Impact

Since its inception, Holidays New Orleans Style has been recognized as an important contributor to the city’s tourism economy during the slower winter months. French Quarter Festivals, Inc., which also produces the annual French Quarter Festival and Satchmo SummerFest, has established a track record of driving substantial economic impact through its programming. In the past, the French Quarter Festival has drawn more than 825,000 attendees and had an estimated economic impact of around $250 million, illustrating the potential scale of the organization’s holiday programming.

Organizers and tourism leaders credit Holidays New Orleans Style with extending the city’s peak visitor season and boosting spending at hotels, restaurants, and shops. In addition to live performances, the initiative’s “Papa Noël” hotel rates and Réveillon restaurant menus encourage visitors to explore New Orleans’ culinary and cultural offerings throughout December.

Festive Decorations Return to Jackson Square

To kick off the season, French Quarter Festivals, Inc. will once again adorn Jackson Square with festive holiday décor, made possible through the generous support of the French Market Corporation.

“Visitors are encouraged to take in the dazzling displays, snap a few photos, and shop local at the many nearby French Market District stores and restaurants to celebrate the spirit of the season,” French Quarter Festivals said in a statement.