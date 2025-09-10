Hogs for the Cause Tops $15M for Pediatric Cancer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —In honor of National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, Hogs for the Cause (“Hogs”) is amplifying its mission to support families navigating the unimaginable journey of pediatric cancer.

As the nation’s leading 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping families with children battling brain cancer, Hogs continues to stand in the gap—distributing more than $15 million historically in direct financial grants and strategic hospital investment projects nationwide. As funding for the National Institutes of Health continues to decline, Hogs for the Cause is more driven than ever to step up and make a difference.

Targeted Grants to Families

Since its founding in 2009, Hogs has provided $2.9 million in direct grants to over 2,200 families, easing the burden of medical costs, travel, and lost income due to a child’s cancer diagnosis. These grants are more than financial lifelines—they are reminders that no family fights alone.

“Supporting families has always been at the heart of Hogs,” said Becker Hall, Co-Founder and CEO. “What started as a grassroots effort has grown into a nationwide movement powered by compassion, community, and the belief that every child deserves to be surrounded by love and support during treatment.”

Hogs Houses

Central to Hogs’ mission are its Hogs Houses—free, family-centered housing near leading children’s hospitals. These homes allow parents to remain close to their children during extended treatment for any diagnosis, preserving the essential bond of family through the most challenging times.

In 2018, Hogs donated $2.55 million to build the first Hogs House at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, now Manning Family Children’s.

In 2024, a second House Hogs opened at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA, with a $2.3 million donation.

In 2025, Hogs committed $1 million to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, to renovate a housing complex that will be the third Hogs House, and the first one outside Louisiana.

“Thanks to the hard work and generosity of our community of supporters and the ongoing dedication of our teams, we will continue to positively impact thousands of families each year,” said Rene Louapre, co-founder and COO of Hogs.

Pediatric Oncology Infrastructure Units

Beyond individual support and Hogs Houses, Hogs partners with children’s hospitals nationwide to renovate and expand pediatric oncology units—creating more comfortable, family-centered spaces for treatment and recovery.

The greater value of building state-of-the-art Hematology-Oncology units is that they allow families to stay close to home. Traveling for treatment can be both financially and emotionally burdensome—disrupting routines, straining resources, and pulling families away from their support systems. By investing in local, high-quality care, Hogs helps preserve a sense of stability and togetherness during an incredibly difficult time.

Children’s of Mississippi : $1.5 million renovation of 22,500 sq. ft. for inpatient cancer and blood disorder care, including 25 upgraded rooms.

: $1.5 million renovation of 22,500 sq. ft. for inpatient cancer and blood disorder care, including 25 upgraded rooms. Children’s Hospital Colorado : $1.1 million research-designated donation to the Pediatric Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders for the creation of the centralized cell bank to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies.

: $1.1 million research-designated donation to the Pediatric Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders for the creation of the centralized cell bank to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies. Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Upstate : $1 million for a new Hematology-Oncology Unit serving 12,000 patients annually.

: $1 million for a new Hematology-Oncology Unit serving 12,000 patients annually. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital: $1 million to renovate 8,000+ sq. ft. of oncology space.

Additional Recipients include:

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta: $850,000

Medical University of South Carolina: $200,000

Ochsner Hospital for Children: $165,000

The Cure Starts Now: $100,000

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite: $75,000

Duke Children’s Hospital: $10,000

“Every donation Hogs for the Cause makes is thoughtfully invested to create lasting impact,” said Zandy Rainold, Hogs’ CFO. “Whether it’s helping a parent stay near their child during treatment or supporting hospital teams working towards better outcomes, we’re committed to growing our mission with care and a deep sense of purpose.”

About Hogs for the Cause

Hogs for the Cause (“Hogs”) is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports families with children battling severe illnesses. To date, Hogs has distributed $15 million through direct financial grants to more than 2,200 families and through strategic partnerships with children’s hospitals to renovate and expand pediatric oncology units across the country.

In addition, its Hogs Houses provide free, family-centered housing near children’s hospitals, ensuring parents can remain close to their children during extended treatment. Hogs’ annual New Orleans two-day music festival, featuring 95+ barbecue teams and 20+ bands, fuels this mission through community, music, and food at www.hogsfest.org. To learn more about the work we do and get involved, visit www.hogsforthecause.org.