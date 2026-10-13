HNOC Welcomes 2 to Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS — The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) has welcomed Tracie Haydel Griffin and Shelby Russ to its Board of Directors. According to the HNOC, these appointments strengthen HNOC’s commitment to preserving, interpreting and sharing the complex history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South while bringing additional expertise to the institution’s leadership.

Tracie Haydel Griffin

Griffin, a fourth-generation member of the Chase family, serves as restaurant manager at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, where she helps carry forward one of New Orleans’ most significant culinary and cultural legacies. Her work reflects a longstanding commitment to preserving the culinary culture and traditions that have shaped New Orleans’ identity. Her community leadership extends to Second Harvest Food Bank, the American Heart Association and the Alabama Department for Public Health.

Shelby Russ

Shelby Russ. Photo provided by the HNOC.

Russ is president and CEO of AOS Interior Environments, the Gulf South’s leading provider of commercial interior furnishings and manufactured interior construction. During more than four decades with AOS, he has held numerous leadership positions and guided the company through significant periods of change, including Hurricane Katrina, the COVID-19 pandemic and shifts in the regional marketplace. A longtime civic leader, Russ has served in leadership roles with organizations spanning economic development, arts and culture, education, architecture, historic preservation and regional public policy.

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“I am thrilled to welcome Tracie Haydel Griffin and Shelby Russ to the board of directors of the Historic New Orleans Collection,“ said Daniel Hammer, HNOC president and CEO. “As highly accomplished professionals and respected community leaders, Tracie and Shelby’s insight and guidance will contribute immeasurably to growing the impact of HNOC’s work to steward the history and culture of New Orleans and the region.”

As the world’s largest holder of materials related to the history of New Orleans and the Gulf South, HNOC brings together research, stories, objects, documents and works of art to deepen understanding of the region’s past and its continuing influence on the present and future. Griffin and Russ join HNOC’s Board of Directors at a time of continued growth as the institution undertakes an effort to restore, renew and reimagine its original campus at 533 Royal Street.

The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC)

Founded in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC operates as a free museum, research center and publisher spanning more than 14 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter.