HNOC to Launch Bunny Matthews Exhibition. Image provided by Gambel Communications.

NEW ORLEANS – The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) will celebrate the opening of its newest exhibition, “Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions,” with a daylong public event on Sept. 19 featuring author talks, a book signing, a lecture on the iconic New Orleans “Yat” accent, a Vic and Nat’ly costume contest and a members-only reception.

Bunny Day is designed to celebrate both the opening of the exhibition and the legacy of Matthews, whose work, according to HNOC, captured the “weird and wacky minutiae of New Orleans life.” The free event coincides with the opening of the exhibition, which debuts Sept. 18 and remains on view through May 9, 2027.

From the 1980s onward, Matthews documented the humor, language and everyday life of New Orleans through his distinctive illustrations and commentary. His signature characters, Vic and Nat’ly, became enduring symbols of local culture, capturing the personalities, neighborhoods and dialects that define the city.

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Bunny Matthews Exhibition Draws on Extensive Archive

The exhibition explores Matthews’ life, artistic career and cultural influence through original artwork, personal papers and archival materials. It follows HNOC’s acquisition of the Bunny Matthews Archive in 2023, a collection of more than 800 items, including approximately 600 finished drawings, more than 200 unfinished works, notebooks, correspondence, scrapbooks and other materials documenting the artist’s career. HNOC has collected Matthews’ work since 1979.

The exhibition also coincides with publication of HNOC’s new companion book, “Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions,” by Alison Fensterstock and former Gambit editor Michael Tisserand. Available for preorder beginning Aug. 1, the 336-page hardcover volume features approximately 400 images tracing Matthews’ life and career while examining his influence on New Orleans cultural institutions including Jazz Fest, Tipitina’s and WWOZ, creating what HNOC describes as a portrait of New Orleans during the late 20th and early 21st centuries through Matthews’ artistic perspective.

Daylong Celebration Features Talks, Costume Contest

The Sept. 19 Bunny Matthews celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. at HNOC’s Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St., with an author discussion and book signing featuring “Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions” co-authors Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand, along with award-winning Louisiana journalist and author Scott Jordan, whose work has chronicled New Orleans music, arts and culture for nearly three decades and includes an interview with Matthews.

At 1:30 p.m., Virginia Tech linguist Dr. Katie Carmichael will present “Where Y’at, Vic and Nat? A Talk About How Dey Tawk,” exploring the history and evolution of the New Orleans “Yat” accent, a dialect closely associated with Matthews’ iconic characters.

The celebration then moves to HNOC’s museum at 520 Royal St., where longtime New Orleans television personality Peggy Scott Laborde will host a Vic and Nat’ly costume contest from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. The contest will bring together several people closely connected to Matthews and his work, including his son, Jude Matthews, who manages the artist’s estate; Victor Pizarro and Natalie Juneau, the real-life New Orleanians who inspired the iconic Vic and Nat’ly characters; and Emily Perkins, HNOC curatorial cataloger and co-curator of the exhibition, who will serve as guest judges.

Contest categories include best individual costume and best couple’s costume, with winners receiving gift baskets.

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Reception Caps Bunny Matthews Opening Day

The day concludes with the exhibition’s opening reception for HNOC members from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., featuring a performance by New Orleans musician and inventor Quintron, who has earned an international following for his genre-blending “Swamp-Tech” music and the custom electronic instruments he designs and builds.

The reception will bring together HNOC members, staff, Matthews’ family and friends, and others connected to the exhibition to celebrate its opening.

The day’s educational sessions will take place at the Williams Research Center, while the costume contest and evening reception will be held at HNOC’s museum at 520 Royal St.