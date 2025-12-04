HNOC Reveals Cultural Name of Former K-Paul’s Restaurant

NEW ORLEANS — During a private dedication ceremony Dec. 3, the Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) unveiled the new name for the former K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant located at 416 Chartres St. in the French Quarter – the Chef Paul Prudhomme Building.

Honoring Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Legacy

HNOC acquired the building in late 2023 and recently completed a $6.4 million historic renovation to convert the two-story, 1834 structure (originally two buildings, 416 and 420 Chartres St.) into a state-of-the-art facility supporting exhibition fabrication, media production and collections-related operations. HNOC has grown from five initial buildings to a portfolio of 14 properties spanning more than 125,000 square feet.

The renaming recognizes Chef Prudhomme’s lasting cultural influence while marking the building’s new role in HNOC’s mission, connecting the site’s culinary legacy with its future as a center of creative production.

“Chef Paul Prudhomme helped shape how the world understands Louisiana food and culture. By dedicating this building in his honor, we are preserving an important chapter of our region’s history while giving the space new purpose in service of our mission,” said Daniel Hammer, HNOC president and CEO. “We are proud to steward this landmark into its next phase of life.”

“Chef Paul’s legacy continues to inspire cooks, culture bearers and communities across Louisiana and beyond,” said Marty Cosgrove, President of Magic Seasoning Blends. “We are grateful to see his name and story honored in such a meaningful way and we applaud the Historic New Orleans Collection for preserving the place where so much of his creativity came to life.”

A Complex Historic Renovation

According to the HNOC, the renovation itself was complex.

“The existing structural components of two different building frame types literally meeting in the middle of the building was the most challenging aspect of this project,” said Katie Boyer, Ryan Gootee General Contractors’ director of operational excellence. “The building’s historic masonry required a tedious rehabilitation process using specialized mortar and hand tools to ensure structural integrity and address moisture intrusion without compromising the historical fabric.”

Expanding HNOC’s Campus and Mission

The renovation, preserving historic architectural features while modernizing the building for specialized use, included new exhibit workshops for wood and metal fabrication, digital media workstations, collaborative design studios and flexible office space.

Approximately 24 HNOC employees will be relocated from 533 Royal St. to the Chef Paul Prudhomme Building, contributing to the institution’s total staff of more than 140 employees across its French Quarter campus which spans 14 historic buildings. The relocation supports a larger renovation underway at 533 Royal St., where recent architectural and archaeological work revealed significant historic layers within the complex.

The move is part of the institution’s plan to rehabilitate and renovate the original campus which spans seven buildings and four courtyards anchored by the museum at 533 Royal St. Once completed, the entirety of the Royal Street campus will house gallery spaces, public event spaces and an educational facility, making the campus fully accessible to the public for the first time.

“The acquisition and renovation of historic properties throughout the French Quarter reflect the institution’s ongoing commitment to both preservation and public engagement,” said Heather L. Hodges, Director of Institutional Advancement at HNOC. “These investments drive not only our growth but, ideally, encourage others to invest in the sustainability of the French Quarter for the benefit of the local community and millions of tourists.

The Chef Paul Prudhomme Building continues HNOC’s long-standing commitment to adaptive reuse, preserving historic French Quarter properties while supporting the organization’s expanding public exhibitions, digital initiatives and educational programs.

To learn more about the Chef Paul Prudhomme Building visit hnoc.org.

About the Historic New Orleans Collection

The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) is a nonprofit institution dedicated to preserving the distinctive history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South. Founded in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC operates as a free museum, research center and publisher spanning more than 14 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter. For more information visit hnoc.org.