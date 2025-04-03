HNOC Renovates the French Quarter While Preserving History and Culture

NEW ORLEANS – The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC), the largest repository of materials related to the history and culture of New Orleans, continues to expand its real estate footprint and invest in major renovations in the French Quarter in support of its mission to preserve and share the city’s rich heritage.

Founded in 1966 through the estates of preservationists General Lewis Kemper Williams and Leila Moore Williams, HNOC has grown from five initial buildings to a portfolio of 14 properties spanning more than 125,000 square feet. These include exhibition spaces, archives, storage facilities, and administrative offices, all dedicated to safeguarding the cultural legacy of New Orleans.

“Our buildings and how we use them reflect our commitment to ensuring the French Quarter is a place where people experience history – a commitment we inherited from our founders when they purchased 533 Royal Street in 1938,” said Daniel Hammer, president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Historic New Orleans Collection. “Now, two renovation projects are underway that will allow the Historic New Orleans Collection to continue to grow our work of stewarding and sharing the history of the Gulf South.”

The Flagship Complex

Renovation efforts at 533 Royal Street, the flagship HNOC complex, are nearing a significant milestone. The exploration of the historic fabric has been completed, and the design phase for the renovations is nearly finalized. Construction is expected to commence shortly.

Archival research, archaeology and selective demolition of the architecture have uncovered a wealth of evidence of the buildings’ previous lives. For example, a courtyard dig revealed evidence at a single location of a 1730s French barracks, 1800s kitchen yard and 1890s boarding house.

HNOC curators have amassed biographical information on more than 400 individuals whose lives took place within the buildings structure over the centuries. Their stories will serve to represent the history of New Orleans as the HNOC shares it with visitors when the complex reopens.

“The French Quarter forms the heart of New Orleans, a city whose people live its history and culture as they welcome the world,” said Hammer. “By improving and expanding our campus, the Historic New Orleans Collection will be a place where the people of New Orleans and all of our visitors engage with history.”

Former K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen

In Dec. 2023, HNOC purchased the former K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen at 416 Chartres Street, a three-story, 12,000-square-foot building originally constructed in 1834. The structure, located adjacent to HNOC’s Williams Research Center, plays a key role in HNOC’s plans for renovation and expansion, with renovations expected to be completed this year.

The space will house the preparation department, where museum objects are readied for public display, as well as other behind-the-scenes workspaces. This allows the HNOC to move these functions out of 533 Royal and, for the first time in its history, devote all seven buildings and four courtyards on that site to public engagement.

The adjacent Williams Research Center, located at 410 Chartres Street, was originally a courthouse and police station built by the city in 1915. HNOC purchased the building and transformed it into a research access point and storage facility for its growing collections. In 2007, a four-story annex was added, allowing the institution to centralize most of its collection storage in the French Quarter.

In 2019, HNOC opened a 38,000-square-foot exhibition facility at 520 Royal Street. Formerly home to WDSU-TV until 1997, the renovated space now serves as the organization’s primary public exhibition area and includes a museum shop and an in-house café. The unveiling of the facility coincided with the appointment of Daniel Hammer as HNOC’s seventh president and CEO in July 2019.

“Under Hammer’s leadership, the Historic New Orleans Collection has prioritized making New Orleans known for its museums,” said Heather L. Hodges, Director of Institutional Advancement at HNOC. “The acquisition and renovation of historic properties throughout the French Quarter reflect the institution’s ongoing commitment to both preservation and public engagement. These investments drive not only our growth but, ideally, encourage others to invest in the sustainability of the French Quarter for the benefit of the local community and millions of tourists. When all of this expensive construction work is done, admission to our museum will still be free for all visitors.”