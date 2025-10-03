HNOC Receives 8 Museum Awards

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) has announced they are a recipient of eight 2025 Southeastern Museums Conference (SEMC) Awards – six Technology Awards and two Exhibition Awards. The SEMC Awards highlight excellence in the museum industry and establishes standards for exhibition initiatives across southeastern Louisiana.

“Receiving eight awards from the Southeastern Museums Conference is a tremendous honor and a testament to the impactful work being done by our staff every day,” said HNOC President and CEO Daniel Hammer. “I want to extend my deepest, most sincere thanks to the many individuals across the institution whose collaborative spirit and rigorous efforts made these distinctions possible.”

For many visitors, exhibitions are the public face of museums, and effective planning, management of resources, research and interpretation, collections care, public programs, publications, and fundraising all contribute to the fulfillment of a museum’s mission.

- Sponsors -

The Exhibition Competition recognizes exhibitions for overall excellence or for stretching the limits of content and design through innovation. Winning entries are well-designed exhibitions of merit with educational value and demonstrated, respectful treatment of objects. Recipients of the awards are judged by an appointed jury of museum professionals across the region who specialize in curatorial studies and exhibition design.

Exhibition Awards

HNOC received the following Exhibition Awards:

Gold Award for Captive State: Louisiana and the Making of Mass Incarceration

Silver Award for Unknown Sitters

Technology Awards

As technology continues to gain importance throughout the museum field, expectations and standards were exceptionally high for this year’s Technology Award applicants. Winning entries demonstrate innovation, effective design, accessibility, creativity and recognition of institutional identity. Recipients of the awards were judged by an appointed jury of museum professionals across the region who specialize in the fields of digital media and technology.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

HNOC received the following Technology Awards:

Gold Award in the Gallery Installation category for the Making It Home Oral History Table

Gold Award in the Media Production category for the Making It Home Lantern Video Projection

Gold Award in the Digital Marketing category for the hnoc.org website redesign

Gold award in the Virtual Media category for the In Their Words: Captive State Incarceration Testimonials

Silver Award in the Media Productions category for A Deliberate Retreat: New Orleans’ Shifting Jails

Silver Award in the Virtual Media category for Pham-Vu Family Journey: How One Family Made it Home

Awards Luncheon

Award winners will be celebrated at the 2025 Annual Meeting Awards Luncheon Oct. 22 in Montgomery, Alabama, as well as in the Winter 2025 Edition of INSIDE SEMC, a digital publication of the Southeastern Museums Conference. This designation recognizes HNOC’s significant contribution to professional standards in Southeastern museums.

About the Historic New Orleans Collection

The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) is a nonprofit institution dedicated to preserving the distinctive history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South. Founded in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC operates as a free museum, research center and publisher spanning more than 14 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter. For more information visit hnoc.org.