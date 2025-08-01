HNOC Offers Free Tours of Katrina-Era Exhibit

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — To celebrate the return of Museum Month, the Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) is launching free 20-minute tours led by expert guides, offering in-depth insights into its compelling exhibit and artifacts. Two of the short tours guide visitors through “A Vanishing Bounty: Louisiana’s Coastal Environment and Culture,” HNOC’s newest permanent exhibition made possible by the generous support of Entergy Corporation.

This timely exhibition examines the region’s natural environment and the critical threats to its continued existence, taking on heightened significance as the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina approaches.

“‘A Vanishing Bounty’ offers a profound look at Louisiana’s imperiled coast, a topic that resonates deeply as we approach the two-decade mark since Hurricane Katrina devastated our communities,” says HNOC President and CEO, Daniel Hammer. “We are incredibly grateful for Entergy’s generous support, which has been instrumental in making this exhibition a reality. It’s designed to be family-friendly and accessible, providing crucial historical context and highlighting ongoing efforts in coastal restoration. Understanding our past is vital to securing our future, and this exhibition plays a key role in that education.”

The first tour, Sewers & Sidewalks: The Pumps That Sank New Orleans, explores the technologies that helped build – and inadvertently sink – New Orleans. Participants will learn why 20th century infrastructure “improvements” now pose a threat to the city’s roads, businesses and residents. The second tour, More Than Mud and Water: Why our Wetlands Matter, will teach visitors how wetlands protect and nourish our communities, clean the environment and provide respite to wildlife and humans alike.

“Entergy is proud to support the Historic New Orleans Collection and its vital work in educating the public about Louisiana’s unique environment and the challenges it faces,” says Patty Riddlebarger, Vice President of Corporate and Social Responsibility for Entergy Corporation. “’A Vanishing Bounty’ is an essential exhibition that aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience. As we reflect on the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, understanding our coast and its protection becomes even more paramount, and the Historic New Orleans Collection is doing an exceptional job of bringing this critical conversation to the forefront.”

In addition to historic images, “A Vanishing Bounty,” dives into the impacts of Hurricane Katrina through interactive displays and physical objects. Visitors will encounter flood maps from 1955, a preserved 1969 Camille ball (pine needles caught in swirling vortices of wind sculpted into orbs) and used oyster shell recycling bags from the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, all emphasizing the urgent importance of costal restoration.

The short tours are free and open to the public. Additional short tours examining Gulf South history and culture are also available during Museum Month. Tours will take place daily at 2 p.m. for the entire month of August, with topics rotating to provide a diverse experience for visitors.

About the Historic New Orleans Collection

Home to the world’s largest collection of materials related to the history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South, the Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) is a nonprofit institution dedicated to preserving the region’s distinctive heritage. Established in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC functions as a free museum, research center and publisher, spread across more than 15 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter. For more information, visit www.hnoc.org.