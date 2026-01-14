HNOC Exhibit Named 2026 Museum Exhibition of the Year

NEW ORLEANS — In partnership with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) has announced that the Historic New Orleans Collection’s (HNOC) “Captive State: Louisiana and the Making of Mass Incarceration” exhibition has been selected as the 2026 Museum Exhibition of the Year.

Part of LEH’s Bright Lights Awards that recognizes those who make significant contributions to the understanding of Louisiana’s history and culture, the Museum Exhibition of the Year award recognizes an exhibition that brings new insights to understanding the state, its artists and/or its history.

Examining Louisiana’s History of Incarceration

Using historical objects, textual interpretation, multimedia content and data visualization, “Captive State” traced the 300-year connection between slavery and mass incarceration. The free exhibition investigated mass incarceration through a historical lens and drew more than 25,000 visitors to HNOC’s French Quarter museum from July 19, 2024, through Feb. 16, 2025.

“Receiving this award from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser as we celebrate our 60th anniversary is a profound honor,” said HNOC President and CEO Daniel Hammer. “For six decades, our mission has been to use history as a lens to better understand our present. Captive State is a testament to that enduring relevance—it was the result of years of collaboration and research intended to spark vital dialogue on the history that continues to shape our society today.”

In addition to the 2026 Museum Exhibition of the Year, “Captive State” also received a Gold Exhibition Award, Gold Technology Award and Silver Technology Award from the 2025 Southeastern Museums Conference, as well as the John Thompson Award for Courage & Justice from Innocence & Justice Louisiana. Named for a New Orleans native who spent 18 years wrongfully incarcerated before becoming a national justice reform advocate, the John Thompson Award recognizes individuals and institutions confronting systemic injustice.

HNOC will be recognized at LEH’s Bright Lights Awards presentation at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge Tuesday, March 24. To learn more about “Captive State” and HNOC’s newest publication of the same name, visit www.hnoc.org.

About the Historic New Orleans Collection

The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) is a nonprofit institution dedicated to preserving the distinctive history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South. Founded in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC operates as a free museum, research center and publisher spanning more than 14 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter. For more information visit hnoc.org.