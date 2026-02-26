HNOC Debuts ‘American Revolution’ Exhibition

NEW ORLEANS — As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, the Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) announces the U.S. premiere of “American Revolution: The Augmented Exhibition,” opening March 20. Organizers say the augmented reality experience allows visitors to travel back in time and dissolve the museum walls, stepping into 20 defining moments of the nation’s founding through 360-degree reconstructions. Admission is free.

“American Revolution: The Augmented Exhibition” moves beyond the traditional museum experience by utilizing handheld HistoPad technology, allowing each visitor to create a customized experience according to their own curiosity and interests. Guests can travel through places and events from the past and present, from the hushed air of Philadelphia during the signing of the Declaration of Independence to Spanish Governor Bernardo de Gálvez’s pivotal battle that took place on the Gulf Coast.

“In addition to displaying the national narratives focused on the original thirteen colonies on the Atlantic Coast, this exhibition includes the involvement of the Gulf South, with Louisiana soldiers and militia facing off against British troops,” said HNOC Chief Curator Jason Wiese. “We hope visitors will come away understanding that the American Revolution is a much bigger story than what they may have learned in school, and that important events happened in places like Pensacola and New Orleans that affected the course and outcome of the war.”

Global Collaboration and 60 Years of HNOC

HNOC leaders say the exhibition combines the best in digital display and augmented reality to create an interactive and engaging experience that’s fun for people of all ages, including a digital treasure hunt and selfie activations for younger visitors. “American Revolution” is accessible in multiple languages including Spanish, French and German. As a certified Sensory Inclusive facility, HNOC also provides sensory bags and inclusive technology options to ensure that the stories of the past are accessible to every person who visits.

“As we celebrate our 60th anniversary at the Historic New Orleans Collection, we are proud to serve as the cultural hub for the Louisiana America 250 commemorations,” said Daniel Hammer, HNOC president and CEO. “Over the last six decades, HNOC has become a vital institution, preserving the world’s largest collection of materials related to New Orleans and the Gulf South. Hosting this U.S. premiere is a celebration of our 60-year commitment to historical education and community engagement.”

“American Revolution” is produced and designed by Histovery, a French technology firm, with promotional support from New Orleans & Company, Louisiana America 250 and media sponsor WVUE FOX 8. The exhibition has been recognized by the embassy of France as part of the America 250 France initiative, acknowledging 250 years of French-American friendship.

The exhibition will be on view at 520 Royal St. from March 20, 2026, through Jan. 17, 2027. While admission is free, timed-entry tickets are required to ensure a seamless experience. For more information or to plan a visit, please visit hnoc.org.