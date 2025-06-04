HNOC Announces Antiques Forum

NEW ORLEANS (press release)– The Historic New Orleans Collection’s (HNOC) 2025 New Orleans Antiques Forum, themed Delight & Distraction: Material Culture of Southern Amusement, returns Aug. 8-10 for a weekend of discovery, storytelling and fun that will bring the South’s vibrant entertainment traditions to life. Registration is now open.

The Antiques Forum will explore the history of southern amusement through its eclectic material culture—objects that reveal the sights, textures and stories of life’s pleasures amid the region’s complex history. With sessions on board games, the circus, nineteenth-century pleasure gardens and how Thoroughbred breeding helped make horse racing a nationally hailed pastime, this weekend promises a playful assortment of delight and distraction.

“Since 2008, the Antiques Forum has become a treasured gathering for those who appreciate the stories held within antique treasures and the deeper understanding of our shared past,” says HNOC President and CEO, Daniel Hammer. “This year, we offer a unique opportunity to delve into how leisure traditions have woven themselves into the very fabric of the American South, strengthening community and offering essential moments of enjoyment.”

Attendees will have the distinct pleasure of hearing from a distinguished lineup of experts and enthusiasts. Among them are Tara Gleason Chicirda from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, Claudia Pfeiffer of the National Sporting Library & Museum and Allison Robinson from The New York Historical Society, to name just a few. These engaging speakers will illuminate the captivating world of Southern pastimes and the significance of play throughout history.

Registration is now open, and with limited spaces available, interested individuals are encouraged to secure their place soon. Guests can choose to attend for a single day or enjoy the full forum at a special discounted rate. Enhance your experience with optional add-on activities, including a delectable Sunday brunch at the iconic Arnaud’s restaurant, a New Orleans institution.

The 2025 New Orleans Antiques Forum is proudly presented by the Historic New Orleans Collection and generously sponsored by the Neal Auction Company, Ryan Gootee General Contractors, Country Roads Magazine, Moss Antiques, Keil’s Antiques, LaFleur & Laborde Attorneys at Law, History Antiques & Interiors, Hederman Brothers and Premium Parking.

To discover the full program of engaging presentations, unique experiences and the roster of esteemed speakers, visit HNOC.

About The Historic New Orleans Collection

The Historic New Orleans Collection is a nonprofit institution dedicated to preserving the distinctive history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South. Founded in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC operates as a free museum, research center and publisher spanning more than 15 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter. For more information visit hnoc.org.