HNOC Acquires 2 Rare Julien Hudson Paintings

NEW ORLEANS — The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC), home to the world’s largest collection of materials related to the history and culture of New Orleans, recently acquired two exceedingly rare paintings by Louisiana’s first native-born portraitist and the second-known portraitist of color in America – Julien Hudson. These two important works of American art history, gifted by the Robert and Martha Bolton Living Trust in memory of James D. (Don) Didier, are now available for a rare showing at HNOC’s Williams Research Center.

For more than a century, the name Julien Hudson has been shrouded in mystery. Born in 1811 in New Orleans, he was the son of a property-owning free woman of color and a white English merchant, ironmonger and ship chandler. He began as a tailor’s apprentice before beginning his painting career in the mid-1820s, training first in New Orleans and later in Paris.

Little is known about his personal life, outside of scattered details found in a handful of public documents and a pair of early 20th-century reminiscences by former student George Coulon and prominent Creole of color Rodolphe Desdunes. Hudson’s untimely, mysterious death at age 33 brought his enigmatic career to an end. Only six of his works are known to exist.

- Sponsors -

“Hudson’s story is alluring, frustrating and poignant as he only left behind a fragmented body of work when he died,” wrote William Keyse Rudolph, who served as guest curator of the 2011 exhibition “In Search of Julien Hudson” and who co-authored the accompanying catalog. The exhibition was the first retrospective of Hudson’s work and for the first time brought together all his known works under one roof.

“HNOC is incredibly honored to receive these exceedingly rare paintings – one depicting a Creole boy, the other an African or African-descended man — and to assume the responsibility of stewarding them for posterity. These two important works of American art will join our permanent collection and serve as evidence of our rich and storied past, about which we will always have more to learn,” said HNOC’s President and CEO Daniel Hammer.

Julien Hudson Portraits Now on Display

The wall text displayed with each portrait will explore what is known and what remains a mystery about the sitters and Hudson himself. The public is invited to visit and reflect on the lives of the individuals depicted in the paintings and the artist who left them behind too soon.

HNOC’s 2011 exhibition catalog “In Search of Julien Hudson: Free Artist of Color in Pre-Civil War New Orleans” provides essential background on the artist. Edited by HNOC deputy director, Erin M. Greenwald, PhD, the fully illustrated 116-page volume is the most thorough examination of Hudson’s work and life to date. Greenwald also contributed the introduction, with additional essays by Patricia Brady and Rudolph. The book can be purchased at HNOC’s award-winning museum store or online at shophnoc.org.

How to See the Julien Hudson Paintings

The two portraits will be on display on the second floor of HNOC’s Williams Research Center at 410 Chartres St. in the French Quarter. The public is invited to view the portraits, and museum admission is not required. The Williams Research Center is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.