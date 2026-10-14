Historic Tax Credit Drives $252M in Louisiana Investment

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) released state-specific findings from its Annual Report on the Economic Impact of the Federal Historic Tax Credit for Fiscal Year 2025.

The Federal Historic Tax Credit encourages the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of historic income-producing buildings by helping attract private investment to preservation projects. It provides a 20% federal income tax credit for qualifying rehabilitation expenditures on historic income-producing buildings, helping attract private investment to preservation projects.

According to the National Park Service Historic Tax Credit Annual Report, the federal program supported an estimated $252.1 million in rehabilitation investment in Louisiana during FY2025, with economic impacts that included:

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Supported 4,454 jobs;

Contributed $179.7 million to the state’s gross domestic product; and

Generated $59.3 million in total tax revenues.

The economic impact analysis was prepared by Rutgers University’s Center for Urban Policy Research for the National Park Service.

The Federal Historic Tax Credit helps make the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of historic buildings financially feasible. Projects supported through the program can transform vacant, underused, or deteriorated properties into housing, businesses, community facilities, and other productive uses while preserving the character and history of local communities.

Over the five-year period from FY2021 through FY2025, federal historic tax credit-related rehabilitation investment in Louisiana totaled approximately $1.65 billion, supporting an estimated 27,434 jobs, contributing $1.54 billion to GDP and generating $387.6 million in federal, state and local tax revenues, according to the report.

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“Historic preservation is an investment in the future of Louisiana,” said National Park Service Southeast Regional Director Darrell Echols. “The Historic Tax Credit helps attract private investment, create jobs, strengthen local economies, and return historic properties to active use. These state-level results demonstrate how preservation delivers tangible benefits to communities across the country.”

The economic impact of the program extends beyond individual rehabilitation projects. Construction activity supports local contractors, architects, engineers, suppliers, and workers. Once completed, rehabilitated properties can attract residents, businesses, visitors, and additional investment, contributing to broader community revitalization.

State and Federal Historic Tax Credits

Louisiana also operates a separate state historic rehabilitation tax credit program, established in 2002. According to figures previously reported by Biz New Orleans from the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the state program has leveraged more than $5 billion in private investment through nearly 1,600 certified projects.

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Nationally, the Historic Tax Credit generated $9.6 billion in rehabilitation investment, supported 163,000 jobs, and contributed $9.2 billion to GDP in FY 2025. For projects completed since 1978, Historic Tax Credit projects have generated approximately $269.2 billion in rehabilitation investment and supported 3.6 million jobs nationwide.

Historic Tax Credits Support Communities Nationwide

The report also found that federal historic tax credits supported rehabilitation projects in economically distressed communities and smaller towns across the country. In FY2025, 45% of certified projects were located in low- and moderate-income census tracts, while 72% were in economically distressed areas. More than one-third (36%) of projects involved rehabilitation costs of less than $1 million, and 34% were located in communities with fewer than 50,000 residents.

The findings show that the program extends beyond large-scale developments in major cities, supporting smaller rehabilitation projects and investment in communities of varying sizes.

About the Federal Historic Tax Credit

The Federal Historic Tax Credit program is administered by the National Park Service’s Technical Preservation Services in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service. The program encourages the rehabilitation and continued use of historic income-producing buildings. By leveraging private investment, the program supports historic preservation, economic development, job creation, and community revitalization nationwide.

The NPS evaluates the historic significance of properties and the appropriateness of rehabilitation work, while the IRS oversees the tax-credit provisions and financial aspects of the program.