Historic New Orleans Collection Unveils Aerial Photography Exhibit

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) opened its latest, newly acquired exhibit, “Edge of Tomorrow: Aerial Views of Louisiana’s Changing Coastline” featuring the striking large-format photographs of renowned aerial photographer Ben Depp. The exhibit, on view six days a week from March 7 to October 19 and free to the public, offers

NEW ORLEANS - The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) opened its latest, newly acquired exhibit, “Edge of Tomorrow: Aerial Views of Louisiana's Changing Coastline” featuring the striking large-format photographs of renowned aerial photographer Ben Depp.

The exhibit, on view six days a week from March 7 to October 19 and free to the public, offers visitors a unique, bird’s-eye perspective of the marshes and bayous, offering rare glimpses of the landscapes and ecosystems that lie just beyond Louisiana’s protective levees.

A Fresh Look at Louisiana’s Coastal Transformation

Ben Depp, whose work has also been included in the permanent collections of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, has been capturing Louisiana’s coastline since 2014.

“Ben Depp offers an unusual perspective on Louisiana’s changing coastline - moments of awareness and feeling that Depp is somehow able to capture with a camera,” says HNOC Chief Curator, Jason Wiese. “While he flies above the beautiful and stunning landscapes, he makes them feel both sweeping and intimate. I hope that his photographs will offer a meaningful bookend to the experience of seeing our ongoing exhibit on coastal Louisiana.”

Riding in a powered paraglider to access areas of the coastline normally off-limits, Depp is able to maintain a low flight path that allows for extensive exploration and the time-intensive search for his striking and surprising compositions. The light at sunrise, for example, highlights the contours of ancient alluvial ridges left centuries ago by the Mississippi River when it flowed there.

“Edge of Tomorrow is an evocative photographic exhibition that showcases the beauty and vulnerability of the state’s rapidly disappearing wetlands,” says Daniel Hammer, HNOC president and CEO. “Depp uses a paraglider to take his photographs, and his images capture the drama of both the landscape and the artist’s method, while sharing the urgency of this ongoing environmental dilemma.”

Depp’s innovative approach not only documents the natural beauty of the region but also underscores the dramatic environmental shifts impacting Louisiana’s coastal areas.

“We were looking for a new and distinct perspective on the issue of Louisiana’s vanishing coast,” said HNOC’s chief curator, Jason Wiese. “Ben Depp’s photography is unlike all of the other examples of documentary and aerial photography that we’ve seen, in that it expresses a very personal journey of discovery. Looking at these images, you can’t help but share his sense of wonder about Southeast Louisiana’s unique watery landscape.”

National Recognition

Depp’s work has garnered national attention and critical acclaim. His photographs have been showcased at respected institutions such as the Walter Anderson Museum, Louisiana State Museum, and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

In addition, his aerial perspectives have been featured in prominent publications including National Geographic, Smithsonian Magazine, Audubon, Scientific American, and Photography Forum. This broad exposure has helped to elevate public awareness about the environmental challenges faced by coastal communities.

Visitors to The Historic New Orleans Collection are encouraged to take advantage of this free, public exhibit to experience firsthand the intersection of art, science, and environmental advocacy. A panel discussion with Depp will also take place in May with dates yet to be announced.

A Vanishing Bounty

Alongside “Edge of Tomorrow”, visitors can explore the companion exhibit sponsored by Entergy called “A Vanishing Bounty: Louisiana's Coastal Environment and Culture.” This complementary display further delves into the interplay between Louisiana’s unique coastal environments and its cultural heritage, emphasizing the urgent need to preserve both natural and cultural resources amid ongoing ecological change.

About The Historic New Orleans Collection

The HNOC functions as a steward of New Orleans and Gulf South history, with a museum, research center, and publisher in the heart of the French Quarter. Established in 1966, HNOC builds on the collection and vision of their founders, Kemper and Leila Williams by producing award-winning exhibitions, public programs, books and multimedia that attracts local as well as tourists.

In keeping with HNOC’s founders’ wish to make New Orleans and Gulf South history accessible to the public, admission is free. Researchers and history lovers can explore the million-plus holdings onsite, for free, at the Williams Research Center (WRC).