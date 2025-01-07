Historic New Orleans Collection Announces Carnival Season Kickoff Party and Pop-Up Talks on the Evolution of Mardi Gras Throws

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) announces its annual carnival season kickoff party taking place on Jan. 10 in addition to free pop-up talks on the evolution of Mardi Gras throws taking place Wednesdays and Saturdays, Jan. 8 – Feb. 26.

Don your finest purple, green, and gold on Jan. 10 from 1-3 p.m. to kick off the carnival season with live traditional New Orleans music from The Jazz Vipers, and appearances from the Merry Antoinettes at The Shop at The Collection‘s annual Kickoff to Carnival Season Party. Admission is free and open to the public.

There will also be a rotating selection of king cakes available at The Shop at The Collection, 520 Royal St. in the French Quarter. New this year, HNOC is partnering with several local bakeries to offer a rotating selection of King Cakes and Mardi Gras themed treats throughout Carnival season. The initial lineup of King Cakes will include Empanola’s Guava Cream Cheese King Cake, Gracious Bakery’s Queen Cake and Nectar Cream Cheese King Cake, Dough Nguyener’s Traditional King Cake, Cafe Sua Da (Vietnamese Coffee) King Cakes and Brennan’s Traditional, Almond, Strawberry, and Banana’s Foster King Cakes.

A King Cake tasting event will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for HNOC members and $10 for non-members and include entry, one slice of King Cake from all participating bakeries, beer and water. Tickets are sold at the door.

HNOC is also hosting pop-up talks on Wednesdays and Saturdays during carnival Jan. 8 – Feb. 26 from 12:30 – 1 p.m. at 520 Royal St., New Orleans. From sweet treats handed from ladies in carriages, to today’s wonderfully colorful souvenir trinkets of sparkling and blinking plastic, Mardi Gras throws have a long history in the celebration of Carnival in New Orleans, but they also bring unintended consequences. Learn from HNOC’s resident Carnival expert on the evolution of Mardi Gras throws through the years and the challenges beads bring and the efforts to address and reduce those issues.

Pop-up talks are free. For groups of 10 or more, contact tours@hnoc.org.