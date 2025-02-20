Historic New Orleans Collection and Nous Foundation Team Up on French Heritage

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) announced a new collaboration with the New Orleans Foundation for Francophone Cultures (Nous) to establish an innovative cultural space at 602 Toulouse St. in the French Quarter. This collaboration reflects HNOC’s commitment to utilizing its extensive real estate holdings in the French Quarter to further its mission of preserving and celebrating Louisiana’s rich history.

“As a major holder of real estate in the French Quarter, the Historic New Orleans Collection has a responsibility to create an environment that serves both the area’s millions of visitors as well as our city’s residents and the people who work in the French Quarter,” said Daniel Hammer, HNOC president and CEO. “As the world’s largest holder of materials relating to the history and culture of New Orleans, it’s important to remember that our buildings are a foundational part of that collection.”

The new cultural center will be located within HNOC’s French Quarter campus, which comprises 15 historic buildings in a three-block radius. The space will act as an information center, art gallery and concept store dedicated to showcasing Louisiana’s French and Creole cultures. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore interactive exhibits, attend cultural programs and access a curated selection of French-language books—the only dedicated space for such offerings in Louisiana.

Nous’s co-founders, Scott Tilton and Rudy Bazenet, met in Paris where they had the opportunity to launch and spearhead the initiative that saw Louisiana become the first U.S. state to join the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie in 2018. Building on this success, they launched the foundation in 2020 as a cultural institution aiming to support the revitalization of Louisiana’s heritage cultures, with a focus on Creole, Cadien and Indigenous communities. The new space will complement their programming collaboration with the Historic BK House & Gardens.

“We are proud to be bringing French back to the French Quarter. This new ‘boutique museum’ will be a fantastic community space for the historic neighborhood and offer the 20 million visitors who visit each year a deep dive into the vibrant history and present of Louisiana’s Francophone cultures. We are fortunate to be partnering with HNOC to bring this innovative space to life,” said Rudy Bazenet and Scott Tilton, Nous’s cofounders.

The space is expected to open in two phases: in May, with a special exhibit dedicated to Louisiana roots music sung in French and Creole; and in late summer, with plans to progressively scale operations from three to four days per week. As part of the collaboration, Nous will support HNOC’s initiatives to translate communication materials, archives, exhibition content and publications as well as ‘in-house’ French classes for HNOC staff.

About the Historic New Orleans Collection

The Historic New Orleans Collection is a nonprofit institution dedicated to preserving the distinctive history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South. Founded in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC operates as a free museum, research center and publisher spanning more than 15 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter.

About the New Orleans Foundation for Francophone Cultures

Founded in June 2020, the New Orleans Foundation for Francophone Cultures is an institute dedicated to preserving and promoting French and Creole in Louisiana and the United States. The foundation’s actions center around three priorities: organizing cultural events, creating original content, and launching innovative programs (based on an incubator model to promote language transmission). Through an initiative launched and spearheaded by the Nous Foundation’s co-founders, Rudy Bazenet and Scott Tilton, Louisiana became the first state to join the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF) in 2018. The OIF brings together 93 countries and regions, 16% of the global economy, and over 1 billion people.