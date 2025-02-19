Historic Family-Owned Business Expands its Footprint in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Perrone and Sons, LLC, a fourth generation, family-owned food distribution and production facility with deep roots in Greater New Orleans, celebrated the grand opening of its new production facility in Jefferson Parish on Feb. 18. The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) joined Jefferson Parish leaders and key partners to cut the ribbon on the company’s second location in the area.

This milestone comes on the heels of the company’s 100-year-anniversary, marking over a century of service to Southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Gulf Coast markets.

Perrone and Sons is embedded in the history of Greater New Orleans. Founded in 1910 by Salvador Lupo (who went on to establish Central Grocery) and Bartholomew Perrone, the French Quarter grocery store supplied the local Sicilian population with imported Italian goods and introduced the iconic muffuletta sandwich to the Greater New Orleans region.

Over the years, the company has shifted its focus from retail to wholesale, adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers while maintaining a legacy of quality and innovation. Today, Perrone and Sons distributes a curated selection of over 7,000 local, imported, and national food products to grocery stores, restaurants, and foodservice operations from Jefferson Parish.

The new facility, which represents an investment of approximately $1.4 million, enhances Perrone and Sons’ production capabilities and enables the growth of Progress Grocery Culinary, LLC. which produces propriety lines of prepared foods for restaurants in the area. This expansion will allow Perrone and Sons to grow its portfolio of retail and foodservice products, including their iconic muffulettas, jarred olive salad, custom spice blends, and more.

“This project is something that makes us proud as a company,” said Rusty Perrone, fourth-generation owner and President of Perrone and Sons. “The Perrone family and its team have poured blood, sweat, and tears into this project and we hope that it shows. We have been aiming to grow the food production arm of our company for over a decade and this production facility is an example of never giving up on your goals. This new facility allows us to grow our offerings, remain close to the city for fast reaction times in the event of hurricanes and natural disasters, and to become more efficient in that process.”

Perrone and Sons currently employes 90 people. The expansion retained 21 jobs and created approximately 20 construction jobs during the 7,500 -square-foot facility’s renovation.

“Perrone & Sons has been a cornerstone of our community’s culinary heritage for over 100 years,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Their expansion not only strengthens our economy but also honors the rich traditions that have shaped our regional culture. Furthermore, their continued commitment to Jefferson Parish reinforces the community’s reputation as a leader in the culinary foodservice industry and positions our region for continued growth and investment across the Southeast.”

The continued popularity of the muffuletta, born from the culinary traditions of the Sicilian immigrants who founded Progress Grocery, exemplifies the lasting influence of diverse cultural practices on the Greater New Orleans food scene. While Progress Grocery may be less recognized for their contribution to the creation of the muffuletta, the retailer’s role was significant, making it the city’s best-kept secret in the sandwich’s origin story.

“We are honored to celebrate the expansion of this iconic local business in Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “We want to congratulate Perrone & Sons on their remarkable 100-year milestone in the area and thank them for their investment in Jefferson Parish. This expansion is a significant win for the local economy, but it also shines a spotlight on the many assets that make our region such a wonderful place to do business – our workforce, our accessibility, and our pro-business climate. We are grateful for Perrone & Sons continued commitment to JP and look forward to supporting their growth.”

“Since its founding in 1910, Perrone and Sons has been instrumental in shaping the culinary landscape of our community,” said District 2 Councilman Deano Bonano. “Through their work, the cultural history of our culinary scene remains vibrant and relevant. We are proud to celebrate the expansion of a true gem in our city’s culinary legacy.”

The new Jefferson Parish-based production facility is located just minutes away from its distribution center at 1604 Justin Road in Metairie.

About Perrone and Sons

Perrone and Sons, LLC is a fourth-generation, family-owned food distribution and production company based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Proudly serving the Southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Gulf Coast markets, we offer a curated selection of local, imported, and national food products to grocery stores, restaurants, and foodservice operations. Known for exceptional service and deep community roots, our sister company, Progress Grocery Culinary, produces proprietary lines of prepared foods, including the iconic Progress Grocery muffulettas, custom spice blends, and jarred olive salad, and much more. Progress Grocery Culinary represents the next chapter of our commitment to quality, tradition, and innovation in both retail and foodservice markets. Together, we are dedicated to enhancing the dining experience across the Gulf Coast region and beyond.

About JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is the economic development organization for the parish with the main objective of attracting, growing, and creating new business in the area. JEDCO’s mission is to proactively influence the economy through the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, and investment in Jefferson Parish. Located in the growing Churchill Technology & Business Park, JEDCO supports the Jefferson Parish economy through its award-winning economic development services program and a dynamic small business financing arm. Since inception, JEDCO has attracted global brands to the community, including Fuji Vegetable Oil, Sleep Number, Dyno Nobel, and US Foods in recent years. The organization has generated millions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs in Jefferson Parish.