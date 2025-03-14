Historic BK House & Gardens Announces Rhythm & Roses Music Line-Up

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The BK House & Gardens will host the 2025 Rhythm & Roses Concert Series starting March 27 with support from benefactor James Douglas Hislop, a New Orleans resident and patron of the arts known for his support of local cultural institutions.

The series of five weekly concerts will take place in the Parterre Garden at the BK House and will feature a mix of jazz, funk, folk, Cajun, and string performances.

Concert Schedule

March 27 – Cha Wa: A Grammy-nominated New Orleans funk band combining traditional Mardi Gras Indian music with modern funk and second-line rhythms. The band’s name, “Cha Wa,” comes from a traditional Mardi Gras Indian shout, along with the phrase “jock-a-mo-fee-nah-nay,” known from the song “Iko Iko.” The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:00 p.m.

April 3 – Yusa: A Cuban-born singer-songwriter based in New Orleans, blending funk, jazz, rap, and soul. Yusa began composing music at age six and today she is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, lyricist, arranger, and composer. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:00 p.m.

April 10 – French Quarter Festival Bands: BK House will host bands from the French Quarter Festival with concerts open to the public. The lineup will be announced soon.

April 17 – Amanda Shaw: A fiddle player since childhood, Shaw grew up in New Orleans and was immersed in fais do-dos, jazz, blues, funk, and rock ‘n’ roll. By 15, she had a record deal with Rounder Records and has since appeared on platforms like Dick Clark’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and the Macy’s “Thanksgiving Day Parade”. She is the recipient of prestigious honors, including the Big Easy Award for Best Female Entertainer, and is a Louisiana Music Hall of Famer. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:00 p.m.

April 24 – Amina Scott: An exceptionally talented bassist and composer, Amina Scott grew up in a musically inclined family, with both her parents being music enthusiasts. She was exposed to a diverse range of musical genres, which greatly influenced her artistic development. In 2019, she received her Master’s degree from Florida State University under the tutelage of Rodney Jordan. She was also part of the 2017 Ravinia Jazz Program cohort under the direction of Rufus Reid, Billy Childs, and Nathan Davis. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:00 p.m.

May 1 – Kristin Diable & Radio Bird String Quartet: Diable’s music is known for its rootsy, heartfelt songwriting, while the Radio Bird String Quartet, composed of members from the Grammy award-winning LA Philharmonic Orchestra, adds a rich, orchestral dimension to her songs. This collaboration creates a unique blend of folk, rock, and cinematic string arrangements. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Concerts take place at BK House, 1113 Chartres Street, New Orleans. Entry is on Ursulines between Chartres and Royal Streets.

Tickets are $30 for nonmembers and $25 for BK members, available online here. Attendees are encouraged to buy tickets in advance due to limited space.

Food and beverages will be sold on-site. Because beverage sales support ongoing maintenance of the garden, outside beverages will not be permitted.

Limited seating will be provided; however, attendees may bring small chairs provided space allows.

About BK House & Gardens

About The Historic BK House & Gardens: Now distinguished as a National Historic Landmark, the house was built in 1826, purchased by noted author Frances Parkinson Keyes in 1948, and restored under her loving care. Programming has evolved in the last several years to focus on the seven families who lived on the property, as well as influences of the French Quarter neighborhood. A new interpretative program is underway to better reflect the heritage of the site. Membership, events, grants, donations, and fundraising activities generate revenue needed for ongoing restoration and ongoing capital improvement projects.