Historic BK House & Gardens Announces June & July Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Historic BK House & Gardens is presenting a lineup of summer events designed to engage, educate, and inspire. The schedule includes an author talk, a wine-tasting evening, and a musical exhibit, all set in the French Quarter.

The Rainbow South: Queer Historian Author Talk & Book Signing

The Historic BK House is hosting an evening with celebrated authors that will highlight previously untold LGBTQ+ narratives in Southern and Creole history in honor of Pride Month. The event, taking place on June 30 at 6:00 p.m., will feature readings, a Q&A, and a book signing with figures from the New Orleans LGBTQ+ community, including Larry Bagneris, Robert Fieseler, and Frank Perez.

Larry Bagneris, a civil rights activist and founder of Houston’s first Gay Pride parade, will read from his memoir “Call Me Larry”.

Robert Fieseler, journalist and author of “Tinderbox” and “American Scare”, will discuss hidden queer histories.

Frank Perez, executive director of the LGBT+ Archives Project of Louisiana, will present stories from New Orleans’s LGBTQ+ past and his book “Rainbow Fleur De Lis”.

Wine and light refreshments will be served.

Tickets are free but reservations are required due to limited seating. Tickets can be reserved at www.bkhouse.org.

Red, White, and Rosé: A Wine Tasting & Pairing Experience

The Red, White, and Rosé Wine Tasting event will take place on July 13 at 6:00 p.m. in the courtyard gardens of BK House. Led by local sommelier Wesley Kohler-Bergene, the evening will feature a curated selection of wines paired with small bites inspired by French and Creole culinary traditions.

Limited seating is available. Tickets are $50 for BK House members and $65 for non-members and can be purchased at www.bkhouse.org.

Revolution Across The Atlantic: A Musical Journey from France to Haiti

The immersive exhibit Revolution Across the Atlantic will take place on July 14 at 7:30 p.m. The event explores the role of music in resistance movements, from revolutionary France to the Haitian Revolution and the 1811 uprising in Louisiana. Featuring audio, visuals, and interactive elements, the exhibit will demonstrate how music expressed calls for liberty and helped fuel revolutions across continents.

Limited seating is available. Tickets are $5 for BK House members and $10 for non-members and can be purchased at www.bkhouse.org.

Program Partners

These programs are presented in collaboration with several community partners whose support helps BK House & Gardens share stories, amplify diverse voices, and create meaningful public events.

About Historic BK House & Gardens

The Historic BK House & Gardens is a National Historic Landmark built in 1826. This architectural treasure is an outstanding example of a raised center hall villa and includes both Creole and American features in an elaborately detailed residence.

BK House’s diverse history includes the stories of those who both lived and labored here for nearly 200 years, offering a unique educational experience to visitors, which furthers the understanding of New Orleans history. The house, parterre garden and lovely courtyard have been featured in several films and television shows and are favorites for guided tours, weddings, and special events.

The Historic BK House & Gardens stand opposite the old Ursuline Convent on Chartres Street. The House is now owned by the Keyes Foundation, which was established by late resident Frances Parkinson Keyes, to ensure the preservation of the house and garden which she restored.

Since the construction of the House in 1826, many different residents have contributed to the stories that make up the fabric of this unique historical site.