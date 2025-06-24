Login
People on the Move

Historic BK House Adds Two New Board Members

June 24, 2025   |By

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Historic BK House & Gardens is excited to announce the appointment of Randle Looney and Marshall Hevron as its newest board members.

Randle Looney holds a Bachelor’s degree in Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture from Mississippi State University with a minor in design. Looney works on projects across the country for Lee Ledbetter & Associates, a firm he joined in 2021, focusing on all phases of the interior design process.

Marshall Hevron holds a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Tulane University Law School and is a partner at Adams & Reese. Hevron’s litigation practice specializes in property law, including expropriation and eminent domain cases for major utility and energy companies.

About The BK House & Gardens

The Historic BK House & Gardens is a National Historic Landmark built in 1826. This architectural treasure is an outstanding example of a raised center hall villa and includes both Creole and American features in an elaborately detailed residence.

BK House’s diverse history includes the stories of those who both lived and labored here for nearly 200 years, offering a unique educational experience to visitors, which furthers the understanding of New Orleans’ history. The house, parterre garden and lovely courtyard have been featured in several films and television shows and are favorites for guided tours, weddings, and special events.

