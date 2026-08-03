Hispanic Chamber Unveils Giant Interactive Map. Image part of flyer provided by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) will unveil a one-of-a-kind educational exhibit during its 2026 Global Conference & Tradeshow as part of the nationwide commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States under the theme “Celebrating America 250.”

Inspired by an innovative educational exhibit discovered in Spain, HCCL partnered with Spanish experts to bring the Giant Interactive Historical Map of the United States to Louisiana. The exhibit will make its public debut at Spanish Plaza in New Orleans on August 17 and 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., before being featured at the HCCL Global Conference & Tradeshow in Kenner on August 19.

Spanning more than 2,600 square feet, the three-dimensional educational installation is the largest portable interactive map of its kind in the United States. Visitors can explore the history, culture, landmarks, and contributions of all 50 states through more than 100 interactive QR codes, creating an engaging learning experience for all ages.

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Following its debut, the exhibit will travel to schools, conventions, museums, public spaces, cultural celebrations, and community events throughout Louisiana and beyond. HCCL will retain ownership of the map, making it available to educational institutions and partner organizations as a lasting resource for history and civic education.

The “Celebrating America 250” map initiative is made possible through the collaboration and support of Louisiana Blue, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), Hotard Coaches, New Orleans & Company, BrightFrame, CRC Global Solutions, the Port of New Orleans, The Historic New Orleans Collection, the City of New Orleans, and Jones Walker LLP. Together, these partners are helping promote education, cultural awareness, and a deeper understanding of the diverse people and traditions that have shaped the United States.

“We are honored to launch this project in Louisiana as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration,” said Mayra Pineda, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana. “New Orleans is the ideal launching point because the story of American independence cannot be fully understood without recognizing the contributions of Hispanic heritage in Louisiana and throughout the Gulf South. This project creates an opportunity to educate future generations while celebrating the cultural connections that unite our communities.”

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On Aug. 18, HCCL will also present “Untold Legacies: The Spanish Roots of American Independence,” a cultural panel examining Hispanic contributions to the nation’s founding. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Historic New Orleans Collection, 410 Chartres St., and will include a networking reception and live entertainment.

The launch of the Giant Interactive Historical Map is a signature feature of the HCCL Global Conference & Tradeshow and reflects the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to education, economic development, international collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Hispanic Chamber Event Information

Public Exhibition – Giant Interactive Historical Map of the United States

Dates: August 17–18

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Spanish Plaza, 2 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130

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HCCL Global Conference & Tradeshow

Date: August 19

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70065

Free parking available