Hispanic Chamber to Host Healthcare Innovation Summit

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana has announced its upcoming 2026 Healthcare, Technology & Innovation Summit. This event will take place on June 24 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Common House New Orleans, bringing together healthcare professionals, technology leaders, innovators, and business executives to explore the rapidly evolving intersection of healthcare and technology.

As digital innovation continues to transform the healthcare landscape, this year’s summit will focus on the growing integration of technology into the doctor-patient relationship and its impact on the future of healthcare delivery. Attendees will gain valuable insights into emerging technologies, innovative healthcare solutions, and strategies for creating a more connected, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare experience.

The summit will feature engaging discussions, expert presentations, and networking opportunities designed to educate and inspire professionals across the healthcare and technology sectors.

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The event will begin with opening remarks from Dr. Leonardo Seoane, Founding Dean of Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine and a nationally recognized leader in academic medicine and healthcare innovation.

Keynote Speakers

Speaker Title Description Hank Mills Chief Financial Officer, Oleander Medical Technologies A seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience in medical device development, commercialization, and healthcare technology innovation. Paige R. Miller President & CEO, Oleander Medical Technologies A technology executive known for her expertise in strategic leadership, innovation, and transformative project development.

Hispanic Chamber Technology & Healthcare – Panel Discussion

The summit will also feature a distinguished panel of healthcare and innovation leaders, including:

Dr. Korak Sarkar , Senior Physician, Ochsner Neuroscience Institute

, Senior Physician, Ochsner Neuroscience Institute Dr. Constanza Villalba, Ph.D., Assistant Vice President of Digital Programs & Innovation, Ochsner Health

The panel discussion will be moderated by Alejandra Guzman, Chief Operating Officer of LSU Health New Orleans.

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Together, these experts will examine how technological advancements, including digital health solutions, data-driven care, and innovative patient engagement tools, are reshaping healthcare delivery and improving outcomes for patients and providers alike.

“The Healthcare, Technology & Innovation Summit reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful conversations that drive progress and collaboration across industries,” said Mayra Pineda, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana. “By bringing together leaders in healthcare, technology, and innovation, we aim to create opportunities for learning, partnership, and advancement that will benefit our communities and the future of healthcare.”

Organizers said the 2026 Healthcare, Technology & Innovation Summit promises to deliver valuable educational content, thought-provoking discussions, and exceptional networking opportunities for professionals committed to shaping the future of healthcare through innovation.