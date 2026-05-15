Hispanic Chamber to Host 11th Annual Women’s Business Symposium

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana is hosting its 11th Annual Women’s Business Symposium, an empowering gathering designed to celebrate women leaders who are transforming industries, communities, and the future of business.

Set for Friday, May 29, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, the 2026 Symposium will bring together entrepreneurs, executives, policymakers, creatives, and emerging leaders under this year’s theme: “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future.”

This year’s curated program will feature thought-provoking conversations led by influential women driving progress across business, energy, public policy, media, and community development. Newly announced panel discussions include:

- Sponsors -

“Pearls of Wisdom: Women Who Move Systems: Power, Policy & Purpose”

“Women in Energy: Fueling Innovation, Leading Change”

“Luminarias Hispanas: Voces que Iluminan, De la Pasión a la Profesión”

“Moments of Inspiration: Power Couple Fireside Chat – Partners in Business and Life”

“Women Who Influence: Powering Business Through Content” (Young Professionals Panel)

Additional featured conversations and speakers to be announced

The Symposium will also welcome Dr. Jenny Mains, Deputy Mayor of Economic Development for the City of New Orleans, who will deliver the keynote presentation titled “Economic Development Through Leadership and Service.” Her address will explore the role of civic leadership and collaboration in creating sustainable economic opportunities and stronger communities.

11th Annual Women’s Business Symposium – Purpose

Designed to inspire meaningful dialogue and actionable ideas, the event will feature a full afternoon of engaging panel discussions, interactive breakout sessions, dynamic speakers, and networking experiences tailored to women at every stage of their professional journey.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore a curated marketplace featuring woman-owned small businesses and connect with fellow professionals, entrepreneurs, and community advocates from across the region. The day will conclude with a lively networking reception accompanied by live entertainment by Fermín Ceballos.

For more than a decade, the Women’s Business Symposium has served as a premier platform for elevating women’s voices, celebrating achievement, and fostering connections that support long-term growth and impact. The 2026 event continues that mission by creating space for collaboration, leadership development, and community empowerment.

For registration and event details, visit the Women’s Business Symposium Registration Page.