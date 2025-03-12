Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Receives Donation of 25 Laptops During Store Launch

ELMWOOD, La. (press release) – To help bring Jefferson Parish more convenience and in-person customer service, Cox Communications has opened a new Cox Solutions Store in Elmwood featuring Cox Mobile and other smart tech solutions.

One of 6 Cox retail locations throughout Greater New Orleans, with 2 in Jefferson Parish, the new store brings locals closer to in-person experiences, interactive product demos, tech accessories and the Cox Mobile service, which offers iPhones and Android phones.

“We want our customers and the public to be able to connect with us in the way they prefer, whether it’s through our website, via chat or in person,” said Sunni LeBeouf, market vice president for Cox Communications. “The new store enables Cox to better serve customers and residents in Greater New Orleans’ second most populous parish as it continues to grow.”

Technology displays, service demos and account transactions available at the store include:

Cox Mobile – Including the iPhone and Android phone selections and information on the two simple plans – Gig Unlimited and Gig as You Go.

Cox Internet speed tiers – Experience the latest speeds and pick up equipment (for self-install customers only).

Upgrade or change service.

Equipment upgrades or exchanges (Equipment upgrades may vary by store due to available inventory that day. However, shipping equipment is always available).

Pay bills.

Shop for accessories/electronics – Find the latest in top tech automation devices, including smart light bulbs and door locks for your home and cell phone accessories.

Support for Communities

To celebrate the store’s grand opening, Cox surprised the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana by donating 25 laptops valued at $6,500 to support its digital literacy programs and resource lab. The Cox Solutions Store grand opening event was attended by local leaders, including Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners at Cox for the generous donation of 25 laptops which make a tremendous impact to the advancement of our mission.” said Myra Pineda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana. “These devices will play a vital role in enhancing our programming and technical assistance.”

The new Cox store is located at 1130 S. Clearview Suite B., in the Elmwood shopping area. Store hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cox also has a store located at 4852 Veterans Memorial Blvd C, in Metairie serving metro New Orleans.

About Cox Communications

