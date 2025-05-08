Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Announces Symposium

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will host the 10th Annual Women’s Business Symposium on May 16 at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans. Scheduled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the event centers on the theme “Accelerating Action Collectively,” reflecting a commitment to advancing women’s leadership, mentorship, policy advocacy, and awareness of systemic barriers such as unequal pay.

This year’s keynote speakers are Pamela Prince-Eason, President and CEO of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), and Jovita Carranza, former U.S. Small Business Administrator and U.S. Treasurer:

Pamela Prince-Eason, President and CEO of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), has led the organization since 2011. Under her leadership, WBENC has expanded its collaborations with Fortune 500 companies and initiated programs supporting underrepresented women-owned businesses, including Women of Color and LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.

- Sponsors -

Jovita Carranza, former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and former U.S. Treasurer, served as the 26th Administrator of the SBA. She was responsible for overseeing federal support programs for the nation’s 30 million small businesses, including disaster recovery assistance.

The symposium’s signature “Pearls of Wisdom: Journeys of Leadership & Growth” panel will feature Lucy Bustamante, news anchor at Fox8; Nora Vaden Holmes, State Farm insurance agent; Amy Hinojosa, President and CEO of MANA, A National Latina Organization; and Dr. Larissa Littleton Steib, Chancellor of Delgado Community College. Blanca Robinson, founder of Viva Consulting Group, will moderate the panel.

Another featured session, “The Growth Blueprint: Scaling Strategies for Small Business,” will explore successful models for business expansion. Moderated by executive coach Julie Couret of Couret Leadership Lab, the panel includes Lindsey All, President and CEO of WBEC South; Natalie Barranco, CEO of PRIME Business Advisory Solutions; and Meaghan McCormack, CEO of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation.

The program concludes with “Moment of Inspiration: Secrets of a Power Couple, Partners in Business and Life,” a discussion with Dr. Jenny and Ronnie Mains of CRC Global Solutions. Teresa Lawrence, Corporate Vice Chair of Delta Personnel and Delta Administrative Services, will moderate the session.

In addition to panels and keynotes, the event includes networking opportunities and a vendor marketplace highlighting local women-owned businesses. The symposium is part of the Hispanic Chamber’s broader effort to foster economic development through inclusivity and entrepreneurial support across Louisiana.

Visit the website for a full agenda and more information about tickets at: https://events.hispanicchamberla.com/2025WomensBusinessSymposium#/?lang=en