Hispanic Chamber Hosts Business Event

LAFAYETTE, La. (press release) – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana has announced The 2025 Lafayette Business Conference, taking place on Sept. 10 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the LITE Center, located at 537 Cajundome Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506.

This leading regional event is designed to equip businesses with the tools, insights, and relationships needed to thrive in today’s competitive public and private procurement space. Entrepreneurs, small business owners, and corporate leaders will gain access to decision-makers from both the public and private sectors and explore contracting opportunities. Attendees will also connect with resource partners such as the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, WBEC South, and JPMorgan Chase.

The conference will open with remarks from Rachel Godeaux, Chief Administrative Officer of Lafayette Consolidated Government. The keynote address will be delivered by Joni Tuck, Corporate Relations Advisor for Deepwater Gulf of Mexico at Shell. Tuck is a recognized leader in coastal infrastructure and energy development and plays a key role in advancing strategic partnerships across South Louisiana.

A dynamic panel discussion titled “Successful Procurement & Bidding Pathways – Ignite and Transform Now” will bring together industry experts to share insights and real-world strategies. Moderated by Marina Manzanares, Vice President and Senior Business Consultant at JPMorgan Chase, the conversation will feature Jo Ann Lawrence, Deputy District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration; Andrea Ingram, Business Strategy Consultant at ASI Dynamic; Teresa Lawrence President & CEO of Delta Administrative Services and Personnel; and Mike Atwater, Manager of Supplier Engagement and Development at Entergy Services, LLC. Together, they will explore how businesses can navigate procurement opportunities and position themselves for long-term success.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana extends its appreciation to the Presenting Sponsors—Brewster Procurement Group, Caras + Faces, J.P. Morgan Chase, Entergy, and Louisiana Blue—for their invaluable support. Their commitment to advancing economic opportunities and strengthening supplier engagement has been instrumental in bringing this event to life.

Admission is free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged to secure participation.

Hispanic Chamber – Building on Four Pillars

As a mission-driven nonprofit, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) is dedicated to fostering and promoting Hispanic-owned businesses by connecting them with essential resources, growth opportunities and a robust network of support.

The organization’s work is grounded in four key pillars: education, workforce development, networking and advocacy. Each initiative is strategically designed to serve the unique needs of diverse community segments, ensuring culturally relevant and accessible support.

Whether it’s offering technical assistance for job applications and business forms or hosting high-profile events featuring prominent keynote speakers and panelists, HCCL is a hub for those seeking to engage with Louisiana’s fastest-growing demographic — one that represents immense purchasing power, skilled labor and vibrant cultural influence.

Connecting Through Events and Training

HCCL delivers over 400 workshops annually, hosts eight signature events and actively collaborates with numerous stakeholders to touch the lives of more than 1,000 individuals each year. Its Bilingual Workforce Training and Business Development Center provides vital training opportunities to job seekers and entrepreneurs.

Programs include digital and financial literacy, Excel, Word, QuickBooks, entrepreneurship, Canva, marketing fundamentals, plan reading and soft skills development such as resume building, interview techniques and women’s empowerment workshops. These programs equip participants with the tools and confidence to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

International Role

In addition to its domestic initiatives, HCCL plays a vital international role by serving as a conduit between Louisiana and Latin America and Spain. Through trade missions, international expos and global partnerships, the chamber actively works to strengthen trade relations and re-establish Louisiana’s identity as the “Gateway of the Americas.” These efforts create mutually beneficial opportunities and reinforce the state’s relevance in the global marketplace.